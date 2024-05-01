Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Lose to Padres 6-4, Fall to 16-14 on the Season

The Reds are now 16-14

Caleb Sisk

Apr 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws
Apr 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds were defeated by the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Nick Martinez gave up five in five innings of work, allowing six hits and one walk and finishing with three strikeouts.

All of the Reds runs came via home runs with a three-run homer from Jeimer Candelario and a solo shot from Stuart Fairchild. Candelario appears to be rebounding after a tough stretch, which is a good sign for Cincinnati.

that was not enough as the Padres were consistently hitting all game long. Jake Cronenworth got the scoring started with a RBI single in the first inning. Manny Machado hit a 3-run double in the fifth that put the Padres in position for the win.

Up Next

The Padres and Reds square off again on Wednesday at 4:10 pm EST.

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 