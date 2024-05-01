Cincinnati Reds Lose to Padres 6-4, Fall to 16-14 on the Season
The Cincinnati Reds were defeated by the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Nick Martinez gave up five in five innings of work, allowing six hits and one walk and finishing with three strikeouts.
All of the Reds runs came via home runs with a three-run homer from Jeimer Candelario and a solo shot from Stuart Fairchild. Candelario appears to be rebounding after a tough stretch, which is a good sign for Cincinnati.
that was not enough as the Padres were consistently hitting all game long. Jake Cronenworth got the scoring started with a RBI single in the first inning. Manny Machado hit a 3-run double in the fifth that put the Padres in position for the win.
Up Next
The Padres and Reds square off again on Wednesday at 4:10 pm EST.
