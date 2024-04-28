Cincinnati Reds Lose to Texas Rangers 4-3, Drop Weekend Series

Inside The Reds

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Rangers 4-3 on Sunday, dropping the weekend series in Arlington.

The Rangers got to Reds starter Andrew Abbott in the first inning, as he gave up two home runs. Adolis Garcia got the scoring started with a two-run homer. Then, Wyatt Langford it an inside the park home run that made it 4-0 in the first.

Abbott recovered and gave the Reds a chance. He didn't give up another run. His day ended after 5 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs on six hits. He didn't issue a walk and had seven strikeouts.

The Reds rallied in the sixth when Will Benson hit a RBI single. He'd go on to score on a single by Spencer Steer. Elly De La Cruz also scored on the play to make it 4-3.

Unfortunately for the road team, that's where the rally ended. Jeimer Candelario had a chance to tie the game in the ninth. The Reds had runners on first and second with just one out. The veteran struck out and Luke Maile hit a line drive to third base to end the game.

Cincinnati falls to 15-13 on the season.

Up Next

The Reds start a three game series with the Padres on Monday. First pitch is at 9:40 p.m. ET.

