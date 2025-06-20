Inside The Reds

Reds Make a Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Game Against the Cardinals

Miley has pitched in three games for the Reds this season.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley (22) walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Reds announced a flury of roster moves ahead of Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

They placed starting pitcher Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain. As reported earlier, they called up Connor Phillips from Triple-A Louisville.

They placed Chase Petty on the Taxi Squad and they sent Noelvi Marte on a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds.

Petty has started two games for the Reds this season and has given up 13 runs on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He's been much more consistent at Triple-A Louisville over 10 appearances.

The 22-year-old has a 2.76 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings.

It's unclear if Petty will start for the Reds this weekend or if they will elect to use an opener against the Cardinals.

You can see the full announcement below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

