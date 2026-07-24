One of the most intriguing trade candidates at this year’s deadline is Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. The two-time All-Star has been MLB’s best offensive catcher this season, belting 31 home runs with 56 RBIs while producing 2.4 fWAR in 95 games.

While some might assume he benefits from playing at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, that really hasn’t been the case. At home, Goodman’s hit 13 home runs and owns a .815 OPS. On the road, however, the 26-year-old has been even better. Across 47 road games, he has 18 homers, 33 RBIs and an impressive .964 OPS.

His offensive numbers are excellent, and he’s a solid defender behind the plate, too. Goodman will be a highly sought-after addition for teams in need of a catcher ahead of this year’s trade deadline, and he makes sense for a handful of teams seeking an upgrade at the position. Of course, acquiring Goodman will come at a significant cost. Under team control for three more seasons beyond 2026, Colorado would have to be tempted by a strong package of high-upside prospects to even consider dealing its two-time All-Star as the team continues its rebuild.

So, what would a trade for Goodman look like? Let’s explore three potential deals for the Rockies’ slugger using the tools provided by Baseball Trade Values, with a trio of AL East teams serving as his most likely landing spots.

New York Yankees

What a trade would look like:



Yankees receive: C Hunter Goodman

Rockies receive: RHP Elmer Rodriguez, OF Jasson Dominguez, RHP Ben Hess

Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez has lost some of his shine as a prospect, but he could thrive in the high altitude of Colorado. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman would be a perfect fit for the Yankees, who should be looking to upgrade at catcher with Austin Wells struggling offensively. New York’s catchers––Wells, J.C. Escarra and Ali Sanchez––have combined for six home runs and 24 RBIs, and none has an OPS above .600. Goodman plays solid defense, and his offensive numbers speak for themselves. A power-hitting righty with multiple remaining years of team control is exactly what New York is looking for at the deadline, and there’s perhaps no player that would help New York more than Goodman.

Because he still has multiple years of control remaining on his contract, he won’t come cheap. The Rockies are believed to be seeking MLB-ready pitching as the headliner of any offer. In this trade scenario, the Yankees would send Elmer Rodriguez, the team’s top pitching prospect, to Colorado. Rodriguez, 22, has made four starts in MLB this season and owns a 4.76 ERA, as well as a 3.03 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings at Triple A. Also heading to the Rockies would be outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who has been the odd man out in a crowded Yankees outfield. Dominguez, a former top prospect, is still just 23 years old, and could perhaps benefit from playing in the launching pad that is Coors Field. Rounding out the deal would be righty Ben Hess, New York’s No. 5 prospect. Hess, 23, has a 4.46 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings at Double A.

Boston Red Sox

What a trade would look like:



Red Sox receive: C Hunter Goodman

Rockies receive: LHP Jake Bennett, RHP Kyson Witherspoon, SS Yoeilin Cespedes

The resurgent Red Sox will likely be competing with the Yankees to try to land Goodman, and he’d likewise be a great fit in Boston. Red Sox catchers have been disappointing on offense, with the trio of Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong and Mickey Gaspar combining for just four home runs and 31 RBIs. Goodman would be a clear and immediate upgrade, and acquiring a player of his caliber would help further propel a Red Sox team that just saw a 15-game winning streak reach its end. A month ago, the Red Sox would’ve been expected to be sellers at the deadline, but they’ve found new life in July and have vaulted themselves back into contention.

To land Goodman, the Red Sox would need to part with one of their young pitchers. Jake Bennett, who has excelled across 10 starts in MLB, could be of interest for the Rockies. Bennett has a 2.58 ERA with 42 strikeouts against just nine walks in 59 1/3 innings, and is still just 25 years old. In addition to Bennett, Kyson Witherspoon, Boston’s No. 4 prospect, is another key piece of this proposed deal. Witherspoon probably won’t be called up to the big leagues until 2027 or ‘28, but he’s still just 21 years old and possesses an excellent fastball and cutter combination. Rounding out the deal would be shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes, who’s the Red Sox No. 16 prospect. Cespedes, 20, has 17 homers and a .795 OPS across 76 games at High A ball this season.

Tampa Bay Rays

What a trade would look like:



Rays receive: C Hunter Goodman

Rockies receive: RHP Brody Hopkins, RHP Anderson Brito

The Rays could use another power hitter to add to their lineup, and they’d benefit from an upgrade at catcher, too. Tampa owns the best record in the American League despite not having much pop in the lineup. Goodman would add some much-needed power to the mix for the Rays while enabling them to improve upon their current backstop tandem of Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes. Not only would the Rays landing Goodman enhance their chances of competing for a World Series, but it would also net them one of their rivals’ top targets, as both the Yankees and Red Sox are expected to be in the mix for a catcher ahead of the deadline. They could significantly improve their roster while forcing the two teams chasing them in the division to look elsewhere.

In exchange for Goodman, the Rays could send two of their top pitching prospects to the Rockies, who are seeking some young arms to improve their farm system. Righthander Brody Hopkins would be the headliner in this scenario. The 24-year-old is the Rays’ No. 4 prospect, and while pitching at Triple A this season owns a 4.52 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings. Hopkins isn’t far off from reaching the majors, and he could be a quality addition to a lackluster Rockies farm system. In addition to Hopkins, Anderson Brito would be another intriguing piece for Colorado. The 22-year-old is still working his way up the minors and owns a 3.34 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 32 1/3 at High A.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Which Hunter Goodman trade package would be the best deal for the Rockies? &amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;If Hunter Goodman is traded at the deadline, which return would be the best deal for the Rockies? &amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Yankees&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Red Sox&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Rays&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;None of the above&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

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