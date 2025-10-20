Charlie Condon Isn't Only Rockies Prospect Turning Heads in Arizona Fall League
When the Colorado Rockies revealed who they were sending to the Arizona Fall League this year, there was naturally a ton of excitement to see how their superstar prospect Charlie Condon would do.
He's had a bit of an underwhelming minor league career to this point since his power hasn't quite translated in the same fashion that he showcased throughout his time at Georgia, but he flashed his high upside with Double-A Hartford to close out his first professional season.
Condon has been able to keep his strong close to the year going in the AFL. He hit a go-ahead grand slam during Wednesday's game from this past week and has been one of the most productive players on the Salt River Rafters roster. However, he's not the only Rockies prospect who is turning heads at this showcase circuit.
Jared Thomas Putting Up Numbers in the AFL
Jared Thomas, Colorado's eighth-ranked prospect who was taken in the second round of the 2024 draft, might have been a bit overlooked coming into the AFL because Condon was the headliner, but he is making sure that is no longer the case.
Not only does he have a .292/.320/.625 slash line across six games and 24 at-bats at the time of writing, but five of his seven total hits have gone for extra bases. His lone home run also was a special one, as he hit a grand slam in the same game that Condon did.
Thomas had an incredible year in 2025. He finished with a slash line of .300/.398/.452 and 14 home runs across 128 combined games at High-A and Double-A levels. He also had 39 extra-base hits and 60 RBIs with 33 steals.
Entering the draft, Thomas was seen as someone with elite bat-to-ball skills, and that has immediately translated into the professional game. Because of that, there's a good chance he's going to be a featured player for Colorado in the big leagues at some point in his career.
He'll have to cut down on his strikeouts eventually. In those 128 games this season, he was rung up 145 times. And he already has 11 K's across six contests in the AFL. However, he has shown the ability to draw walks with 70 this past campaign, so hopefully he'll be able to adjust his swing and miss with the more experience he gains.
In the meantime, Thomas will try to finish strong in the Arizona Fall League after he's gotten off to such a great start.