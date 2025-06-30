Recent Rockies Top Draft Pick Tearing up Minor League Baseball
Colorado Rockies prospect Jared Thomas is making the transition from college baseball to minor league baseball look relatively easy.
After three months at High-A Spokane, he’s already won a Northwest League player of the week award and caught the attention of Baseball America writer Geoff Pontes, who included Thomas in a recent article highlighting 10 minor league hitting prospects and their underlying data for the month of June.
Thomas was the Rockies’ second-round pick in last year’s MLB draft, and this is his first full professional season after playing eight games to end last year at Class-A Fresno in the California League.
Colorado knew it was getting a prospect with power potential along with a solid collegiate slash line. He showed a glimpse of it last year with his .333 batting average in a short sample with Fresno.
But the 21-year-old is proving last year wasn’t a fluke. Through his first 73 games with Spokane, he has slashed .330/.427/.495 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. He also has 13 doubles, a triple and 22 stolen bases.
Pontes wrote that helps made the case that Thomas has been one of the most productive players in the minors this year after signing a $2 million bonus with Colorado last July.
But his underlying numbers in June have been terrific. Pontes pointed to Thomas’ impressive slash in his first 20 games in June — .369/.448/.607. Thomas has also done a great job with walks and strikeouts, drawing walks 10.6% and striking out just 17.7%.
It may only be a matter of time before the Rockies send him to their Double-A affiliate. Midway through his first full season there may not be more for Thomas to prove — except where he fits in the Majors once he gets there. Pontes projects him as a corner outfielder due to his power profile.
Thomas had two productive seasons with Texas. In 2024 he slashed .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in a huge jump over his 2023 season. He also had 15 doubles, four triples and 18 stolen bases. He served as the Longhorns’ primary leadoff hitter.
In 2023 he played in four more games in than in the following season and slashed .321/.398./484. While he had the same amount of doubles and triples as he did in 2024, he only had four home runs and 29 RBI.
His career numbers included a .336 batting average with 30 doubles, 20 homers, 115 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
For more Rockies news, head over the Rockies On SI.