Rockies Former Star Ryan McMahon in Position for True Breakout With Yankees
The Colorado Rockies knew what they had to do heading into the MLB trade deadline this year; it was a matter of whether they would be willing to do it.
Trading away a player such as third baseman Ryan McMahon was certainly the right thing to do, but history suggested it wasn’t a move that the Rockies would make, especially at the trade deadline.
But, with the franchise currently directionless and in need of a shake-up to kickstart a rebuild, Colorado decided to move their homegrown star.
Days before the MLB trade deadline on July 25, McMahon was traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for two pitching prospects: left-hander pitcher Griffin Herring and right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz.
It was a step in the right direction for a franchise that is in desperate need of stockpiling pitching depth but also finding its way.
A second-round pick in the 2013 MLB draft out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, McMahon was a productive player throughout his career with the Rockies.
He ended his tenure with a .240/.323/.419 slash line, hitting 140 home runs, 169 doubles and 11 triples with 452 RBI.
Currently on pace for his sixth campaign with at least 20 home runs, McMahon offers some pop at the plate and stellar defense at third base, providing a great floor to work with.
In 2024, he represented the franchise on the National League All-Star Team as well.
That level of production is something that could become the norm for him now that he is on a team with more talent around him and a staff that can better maximize his still set.
“It wouldn’t surprise me to see him break out on a team that believes in analytics, scouting, data or any pertinent information about baseball at all in the year 2025, but at least they got something back for him,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required).
There is a lot to like about McMahon’s approach at the plate.
He has a great walk rate of 12.1%, which is in the 86th percentile of baseball. When he makes contact, it is hard, with an average exit velocity of 93.4 mph, ranked in the 96th percentile.
McMahon’s hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage and bat speed are all excellent, giving him the tools to succeed.
The Yankees, who are as analytically driven as any franchise in baseball, have the means to get the most out of his skill set.
Leaving the conditions of Coors Field is almost always a negative, but McMahon should quickly fall in love with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium as a left-handed hitter with pop.
