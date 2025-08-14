Rockies New Top 10 Prospect Wastes Little Time Collecting Career Firsts
At the Major League level, the Colorado Rockies are in a fight to avoid making MLB history.
Staring down the possibility of setting the mark for the most single-season losses of all time, the players in The Show have a clear goal for the rest of the year despite their terrible record.
But down on the farm, things are about to get a whole lot more exciting for the fanbase.
Following the 2025 draft where the Rockies had a good showing based on the caliber of prospects they added to their organization, many of those young players have started to make their professional debuts.
While Ethan Holliday is going to get a ton of attention -- especially after his strong debut -- there are other new future stars in the pipeline who should be followed as well.
One of those guys is Max Belyeu.
Selected 74th overall out of the University of Texas, the slugging outfielder wasted little time collecting his career firsts, recording his first professional hit in the first inning on Aug. 13 before later blasting his first professional home run later that same game in the fifth inning.
Playing at the High-A level with the Spokane Indians, the three-year college player will likely take a little time to adjust to this caliber of pitching.
In his first two games, while he has that home run and single, he also struck out five times and has drawn two walks.
But it's way too early to draw conclusions.
Going into the draft, Belyeu was considered one of the best all-around hitters with his ability to hit for average and power while also controlling the strike zone. He showed that at Texas by drawing a ton of walks to put his career on-base percentage at .414 to go along with 91 strikeouts in 105 total games.
What To Expect From Max Belyeu
Debuting at No. 7 in Colorado's pipeline rankings, the ceiling is there for the slugging outfielder despite being selected in the Competitive Balance Round B of the draft.
If he is able to showcase the hitting tool that scouts believe he has, then there is a chance he can climb up the pipeline quickly because he was a collegiate player.
At 21 years old, he could have a rapid ascension and put his hat into the running when it comes to outfielders of the future for Colorado.
Belyeu will be someone to keep an eye on throughout his journey.
While Holliday, Charlie Condon, Cole Carrigg and other highly-touted prospects are going to get the majority of the attention, there's potential that Belyeu could be just as good one day.