Rockies, Orioles Set Pitching Probables for Upcoming Meeting at Camden Yards
The Colorado Rockies will start Kyle Freeland in the first game of their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
The probables were posted to MLB.com’s pitching page.
Freeland is set to face Orioles starter Dean Kremer.
Freeland (2-10, 5.19) is preparing for his 19th start of the season. He has 70 strikeouts and 25 walks in 95.1 innings.
He’s pitched some of his better baseball of late. In his last seven games he is 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA, with 26 strikeouts and 12 walks in 40 innings. His last start against Minnesota last weekend saw him win his second game of the season. He went six innings, allowed five hits and one run against three walks. He also struck out three.
Kremer (8-7. 4.06), a right-hander, is preparing for his 21st start. He has 94 strikeouts and 30 walks in 115.1 innings, but he’s had a hot hand of late. In his last seven games (six starts) he is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA, including 41 strikeouts and 11 walks in 43 innings. His last start, against Tampa Bay on Sunday, was a no decision. But he went seven innings for the second straight game.
On Saturday, Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (4-13, 6.41) will face Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers (3-1, 1.74).
Senzatela will make his 20th start on Saturday, and he has 52 strikeouts and 34 walks in 98.1 innings. He’s been the pitcher of record in six of his last seven starts, with a 3-3 record and a 5.94 ERA. That includes 19 strikeouts and 13 walks in 36.1 innings.
Rogers was on the injured list for much of the year, but since his return he’s been one of the Orioles’ most effective starters. He will make his eighth start of the season. Along with his record and ERA, he has 35 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41.1 innings. He is 2-1 in his last three starts and has pitched at least six innings in each game.
Sunday’s finale features Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (0-4, 6.03) against Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5, 4.54).
Gomber was activated from the 60-day injured list in June. Sunday will be his eighth start of the season. He has 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 34.1 innings. He has lost each of his last three outings.
Sugano is a 35-year-old pitcher who was a star in the NPB and signed with the Orioles as a free agent his offseason. He’s been their most consistent pitcher. He has 63 strikeouts and 26 walks in 103 innings. Sunday will be his 20th start.
He has been hittable of late. He is 2-2 with a 7.88 ERA in his last seven games and he’s failed to reach six innings in two of his last three starts.
