2 Rockies Have Legitimate Cases for 2026 All-MLB Honors

Once again, it wasn't an easy year for the Colorado Rockies, who lost 100 games for the fourth straight season. However, they won 15 more thanin 2025, and while progress isn't linear, the Rockies are headed in the right direction.

Now, when a team has a year like Colorado just had, it is hard to push past all of the negatives that come with it. However, offensively there is plenty to be excited about, which is why a trio of their own have been nominated for the All-MLB Team.

The All-MLB Team will be announced in November after both fan and panelist voting concludes. Teams are allowed to nominate as many players as they want, and one player at each position, three outfielders, five starting pitchers, and two relievers will be named to the first and second teams.

That said, the Rockies announced that outfielder Jake McCarthy, alongside rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield, as well as the man behind the plate, Hunter Goodman, are all in the running for a selection after an impressive year at the plate.

How Rumfield Sizes Up Against Fellow First Baseman

Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) hits an RBI single against the White Sox. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a reason that Rumfield is in the running for NL Rookie of the Year in 2026, as he is one of seven qualified hitters who posted a .300 batting average, rookie or not. But this accolade won't just look at the rookies, but at first basemen in either of the leagues, and he does size up.

.300 Batting Average- 1st

.390 On-Base Percentage- 1st

.453 Slugging Percentage- 12th

.843 OPS-6th

Hits- 3rd/4th

Doubles- 6th

Ultimately, the lack of pop in his bat is going to be what holds him back from this year's team, but he had an absolute phenomenal rookie season with 16 home runs and 73 RBI.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

Goodman Out-Slugging All Other Catchers

This year, Goodman broke into franchise history as the ninth player to hit at least 40 home runs, which is even more impressive since he's a catcher. So, it isn't shocking that he leads all at the position in homers, but the next closest has 14 fewer.

Goodman's 41 long balls complement 88 RBI (third-most) and a second-best .839 OPS quite nicely. It would be shocking if his name isn't announced when November rolls around.

McCarthy in the Hunt After Career-Best Season

McCarthy broke free in his first year with Colorado as he set career highs in batting average (.291), slugging percentage (.475), OPS (.809), stolen bases (32), RBI (83), home runs (15), doubles (30), and triples (13).

Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) hits a double in the third inning against the Padres. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old ranks in the top 10 in stolen bases (5th), RBI (9th/10th), hits (8th), and triples (2nd). He might not make it all the way through, but it was one heck of a season nonetheless.

The fanbase has access to voting now through October 9, so if those loyal to the Rockies want to see some of their favorites selected, it is time to get to clicking.