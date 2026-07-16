3 Colorado Rockies Most Likely to Be Traded After the All-Star Break

Now that the All-Star Game is in the books for another season, all eyes are going to turn to the second half of the season and the trade deadline, which is approaching quickly on August 3. This will be the new Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta first trade deadline that he will oversee.

Steps are being taken in the right direction under the first-year full-time manager Warren Schaeffer, but everyone realizes that it's going to take time for things to change and it's not going to happen overnight.

The Rockies have some players that teams would covet at the trade deadline, which is going to lead to some decisions for DePodesta and his staff. Here are three players who could be traded after the All-Star break.

Jake McCarthy

Jake McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks over the winter, Jake McCarthy is having a good first season in Denver. The 28-year-old is slashing .301/.347/.516 with 10 home runs, which is already a career-high and 53 RBIs, which is three shy of the career-high he had in 2024. He is arbitration-controlled through 2028 and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

McCarthy would be a great addition for a team looking for outfield depth and he can play multiple positions. Colorado also has outfielder Mickey Moniak as another trade candidate in the outfield as they look to get some assets in return, but McCarthy might have the higher trade value right now for DePodesta.

Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DePodesta brought in some veteran starting pitchers this offseason to add to some of the younger arms on the roster. He also brought them in, intending to flip some of them at the trade deadline, but veteran Michael Lorenzen is making it difficult for a team to bite and acquire him for the stretch run. He is 3-9 this season with a 6.22 ERA in 97 innings with a concerning -0.7 WAR.

However, he has been efficient in three July starts with a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings and is showing signs of potentially turning a corner. Would that be enough to get a team to add him as a backend rotation starter or someone to work out of the bullpen?

The 34-year-old certainly has enough experience to bring to a contender; it'll be just what the asking price is from DePodesta. It shouldn't be that high to move him.

Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this the season that Colorado moves Kyle Freeland, a long-tenured Rockies left-hander? The 33-year-old has made 248 starts for Colorado and Denver native. However, not really in a position to have a chance to win at the highest level, the Rockies could give him that opportunity with a move in the next couple of weeks.

His numbers are not going to make a team bite early on him, as his 2-8 record with a 7.36 ERA in 88 innings is not something teams are going to be knocking down the door for. However, a team looking for another backend piece to a rotation or a spot starter would make sense.

Like Lorenzen, the asking price would not be high, but if DePodesta likes a potential return for Freeland, he should really consider making the move.