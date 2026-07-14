Which Current Rockies Players Could Be Most Impacted by the MLB Draft

The Colorado Rockies organization will find ways to improve its roster. After the MLB Draft, there will be some players on every team who will be concerned about someone potentially taking their spot.

In the case of the Rockies, there could be one or two players that should watch out for the new draft picks. Therefore, they must perform consistently on the field if they want to retain their starting position.

Colorado's Long-Tenured Pitcher Could Lose His Spot

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Freeland is one of the longest-tenured players on the Rockies' roster. He's been with the team since 2017. However, he hasn't been the same pitcher since 2018. After a successful rookie and sophomore campaign, Freeland has finished four seasons with double-digit losses. Freeland is the eighth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Although the Rockies didn't draft a pitcher in the first round, they did add a talented right-hander from UCLA, and his name is Logan Reddemann. The Rockies selected him as the 38th overall pick in the second round on Saturday.

Reddemann was the ace of the UCLA Bruins team that was the best team in the nation. Reddemann is a 21-year-old listed at 6'2” who had an unbelievable season for the Bruins.

He posted an 8-0 record with a 2.87 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. Reddemann started 10 games for the Bruins and made hitters' lives miserable. Reddemann had several games where he recorded seven-plus strikeouts and three games of double-digit strikeouts. In addition, he held opposing batters to a .212 batting average.

Freeland may have had a good start against the San Francisco Giants in his latest outing when he recorded nine strikeouts in six innings, but he still picked up the loss.

Freeland is currently 2-8 with a 7.36 ERA this season. Reddemann could be the pitcher to take over Freeland's spot if he stays healthy and delivers what the front office is expecting from him. The Rockies drafted 12 pitchers in total.

The Shortstop Position Got More Interesting

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezequiel Tovar is the starting shortstop for the Rockies. The 24-year-old is still trying to find his rhythm and groove at the plate. Tovar started off slow in April, then made some adjustments in May, but hasn't been aggressive in June and July. He's hitting .200 with eight homers and 32 RBIs this season. He's been a streaky player this season.

The Rockies selecting Tyler Bell in the first round could bring some major competition to Tovar. Bell is an exceptional switch hitter. During his sophomore season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Bell batted .343 with a .510 on-base percentage and a .608 slugging percentage. The Rockies went back-to-back in drafting an infielder in the first round. First, it was Ethan Holliday in 2025, and now it's Bell.

No position is safe in baseball. If a player struggles for so long, there will be another young and hungry prospect who will come and seize the opportunity.