The Biggest Free Agent Mistake the Rockies Must Avoid This Winter

The Colorado Rockies should set their sights on bolstering their rotation and bullpen.

Baseball history has repeatedly shown that teams win when their pitching is intact. The Rockies must learn from their past mistakes and experience.

Colorado Must Avoid Signing Seasoned Free Agents

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look at what we saw from last year's offseason. The front office decided to sign multiple one-year deals to pitchers who are 35 and older. Understandably, the team needed veteran presence to show the young players how it's done and make them compete for the position.

The reality is that the Rockies haven't been to the postseason since 2018. There's been no World Series since 2007. How long can they keep going like this? The Rockies have some of the most loyal fan bases. Although Coors Field doesn't get packed, the people who attend the ballpark are the real troopers and real fans.

Attendance numbers can go higher this season if the team makes key signings or trades, but definitely free-agent signings. If the Rockies can reach 75-80 wins, then that's huge progress. But then again, we have to look at what the Chicago White Sox did. Teams are capable of making the playoffs when the year before they lost 100 games.

Who Should the Rockies Target?

A batting helmet with the Colorado Rockies logo sits in the dugout. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael King is a free agent who could solve some problems for the team. He's currently pitching for the San Diego Padres in the playoffs. The Padres are one loss away from elimination. King is 31 years old. He's going to turn 32 next May.

King can pound the strike zone with his four-seam fastball and deadly sinker. Although this year he's been up and down with his performance, he can still bring his A-game when he's mentally and physically right. He's a pitcher who still has a lot to prove.

Freddy Peralta could also be a good option for the Rockies, but he might come with a steep price. Sonny Gray would be a nice Plan B. He's had a solid career. His last outing with the Boston Red Sox had people scratching their heads, but his years of experience, especially in the postseason, make him an interesting suitor.

The Rockies don't really need a special at-bat, except at second base. This team has a lot of offensive talent, and they just need room to grow. Zac Veen, Kyle Karros, Hunter Goodman, and upcoming potential stars Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon would bring so much life to that offense.

The Rockies can't afford to bring too many veterans over 35 for the upcoming 2027 season.