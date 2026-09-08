Colorado Rockies Announce Probable Starters for Yankees Series

Not long ago, it looked as if the Colorado Rockies would avoid a fourth straight 100-loss season, but a recent 3-7 stretch in their last 10 games changed that. At 55-88, Warren Schaeffer's club needs to win nine of its last 19 games to avoid that feat.

After a home stand where they won a series against the Baltimore Orioles and lost one to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Rockies hit the road for a six-game road trip against two American League teams, beginning on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, followed by a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

If Colorado is going to make any headway in the race to avoid 100 losses, they'll have to do it against a Yankees team that is getting healthy and sending two of their top pitchers to the mound. Both teams have announced their pitching matchups for this week in a series that features three night games in New York.

Rockies and Yankees Announce Probable Starters

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano Credit: Ron Chenoy | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is returning home from a West Coast trip that saw them split six games against the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres as they look to fend off the Boston Red Sox for the first American League wild-card spot and home field advantage against their rivals in a couple of weeks in the postseason.

Tuesday: Gabriel Hughes (0-6, 6.19 ERA) vs, Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.04 ERA), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Tomoyuki Sugano (128, 5.19 ERA) vs. Will Warren (9-6, 4.16 ERA), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday: Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.91 ERA) vs. Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado will deal with one of the candidates for the American League Cy Young Award, Cam Schlittler, in the opener. The young right-hander has just a 2.04 ERA and is coming off an eight-inning outing with nine strikeouts against the Angels. This is a huge task for Gabriel Hughes in the opener.

If one game in the series where you could make the case that the Rockies might have the edge, it's the second game, with Tomoyuki Sugano versus Will Warren, who has struggled this season. Sugano has some history with the Yankees, starting four games against them last season, with the Orioles allowing 11 runs in those starts.

Ryan Feltner gets the ball in the series finale for Colorado against former Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried. New York has a better record on the road than they do at Yankee Stadium this season. They are getting Aaron Judge back for the series, which makes the task a little tougher for Schaeffer's club. Colorado is getting Kyle Karros back for the series.