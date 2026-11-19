The Colorado Rockies haven't been to the postseason since 2018, and since then, have been at the bottom of the NL West. For a franchise looking to compete in one of the hardest divisions in Major League Baseball means the front office has to be more aggressive and strategic with their offseason signings.

The Rockies have a sneaky good offense, but it doesn't get the love it deserves because the pitching staff and overall record don't give the national media a reason to. With an MLB lockout looming, Colorado just landed a positive prediction for what fans should expect.

Are the Rockies Spending?

General view outside of Coors Field before the game. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, he believes that Rockies owner Dick Monfort, an owner who believes strongly in the labor issues for Major League Baseball, is "talking like they're going to spend this winter after their fourth consecutive season of 100-plus losses."

Now, the Rockies have spent in the past and were active in the offseason on the trade market, but the biggest name they've signed in recent memory was Kris Bryant and his tenure in Purple and Black hasn't been what the front office anticipated.

If the Rockies are looking to avoid another long-term deal with a star that doesn't pan out, the front office and the strategy department need to evaluate free agents more diligently.

"While plenty of money will go to infrastructure, an area in which the Rockies have found themselves woefully behind, they're also hopeful that some brave starting pitchers will agree to multi-year contracts at the sort of price that compensates them properly for the peril of starting half of their games at Coors Field," Passan wrote.

The Rockies need pitching. Starting pitching, bullpen pitching, pitching depth; they need it all. This free agency class features plenty of starting pitchers, with a bare reliever market, now that a handful have already signed.

Colorado took a chance on Michael Lorenzen last offseason, who has an All-Star accomplishment on his resume, but it didn't work out. They also signed Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano, both of whom pitched well to begin but fell off by the end of the season.

Chase Dollander was the Rockies' best pitcher, but he went down with an injury and is still rehabbing to come back for 2027. The free agent class has pieces to work with for Colorado, but who will be the player they're chasing, and will they want to sign with a franchise coming off four straight 100-loss seasons?