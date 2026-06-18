Wednesday was a huge day in the young career of Rockies rookie Sterlin Thompson, who was the highlight of the Rockies game at Wrigley Field. The 24-year-old hit a pair of home runs that marked a milestone performance for the player.

On this day, Thompson was like a stage idol who got called back for an encore. The youngster's career home runs, one and two, made franchise history, but were unfortunately spoiled a bit by an 8-6 loss to Chicago that dropped the team to 28-47.

However, his powerful pair of pokes will live forever in the annals of team history. They mark the sixth time that a Colorado player has hit their first two MLB home runs in the same game.

Sterlin Thompson is the sixth Rockies player to hit the first two home runs of career in the same game



first since 2022 Brian Serven https://t.co/3TjPFalyPb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 18, 2026

The epic evening not only raised Thompson's profile, but it also added to his numbers for 2026. He's currently hitting .242, wth two home runs and nine RBI as he continues in his development at the game's highest level.

Another Sign the Future is Bright

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | David Banks-Imagn Images

Many Rockies fans have started to grow tired of the 'Wait 'til next year' stigma around the organization, and it's for good reason. As the team sank to the depths of Major League Baseball, patience was wearing thin. But now? Young players like Thompson and several prominent prospects have the Denver faithful holding on.

These performances should be viewed less as a hardball anomaly and more like a sign of what's in store for baseball when the Rox finally 'rock' again. For Thompson, his lefthanded bat and developing skills, he may never be a star, but he's at least a building block.

Another solid piece of the team's future puzzle is catcher Hunter Goodman, who is proving to be a quality, all-around backstop. His defensive skills have been steadily improving, but the book on him starts with his bat. Thus far, Goodman has hit 21 bombs and driven in 39 runs. He's also notched a respectable .251 average.

He is also making great strides and achieving milestones himself, and part of that is even happening on the base paths. With 19 home runs five stolen bases through his first 50 games played, he joined Seattle superstar Cal Raleigh as the only other catcher since stolen bases were first tracked in 1886 to have those kind of totals.

Hunter Goodman has 19 HR & 5 SB through his first 50 games played at catcher in 2026.



The only player since stolen bases were first tracked in 1886 to have those totals through 50 games played at catcher in a season was Cal Raleigh (24 HR, 6 SB) last year. pic.twitter.com/bR9d9SW37P — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 18, 2026

“The Boys keep fighting, they keep fighting every night,” said Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. “It’s no secret, the league has to know that we keep fighting until the end. It’s what we do, and I’m proud of them for that.”

The duo and their Colorado teammates will look to keep taking those steps forward when they open a six-game homestand starting Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-36 | 4th, NL East). The teams will play a three-game set before the Boston Red Sox come to Coors Field.