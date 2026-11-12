Ezequiel Tovar’s Plunging Numbers Raise a Hard Question for the Rockies

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar will be facing his most important season next year.

His struggles are leaving the organization with questions about what to do with him if the bleeding doesn't stop.

Make or Break 2027 Season

Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar throws to first Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old is a defensive magician. There's nothing to worry about defensively. What the Rockies want to see is that elite status on the plate as well. Tovar tends to chase bad pitches. He still doesn't have strong plate discipline.

Front office personnel don't have much patience for a player who is not showing up. If Tovar can't stay durable and produce at the plate, he could see himself get demoted or traded and have someone else take his spot.

Tovar is a very talented player out of Venezuela. He's gifted. Colorado likely doesn’t want to give up on him. Does the team need to bring in a great hitting coach or someone who can help him with his hitting approach?

At this point, they need to do whatever it takes to get Tovar going. Colorado wants him to become a much better player. Yes, there are other guys they need to worry about as well. Granted, the Rockies are not a top market franchise. They can't just sign anybody they want. Therefore, they want their current core guys to step up. Tovar is at the top of that list for players to step up next season.

Tovar finished 2026 with 13 homers, 44 RBI while batting .219 in 146 games. Next season, he needs to take it up a notch by reaching at least 25 home runs, 90 RBIs and slash numbers like .280 and a .900 OPS.

If he's healthy, then there's no excuse for him not to put up those numbers. We saw a glimpse of it during the 2024 season.

He will be entering his sixth season, all with the Rockies. Everyone seems to enjoy playing alongside him. Tovar is playing under the leadership of a manager who is a player-coach and instills confidence and support in his players. If the Rockies are going to avoid another 100-loss season, then Tovar has to be one of the reasons they step up their game.

Tovar made his debut with the Rockies in 2022. Time has gone by so fast. There have been some terrific moments between Tovar and the franchise, but the fans want to be satisfied with what he can do in a brand-new season.

The pressure is on. No consistency, no high-paying contract.