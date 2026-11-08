Four Colorado Rockies With Silver Slugger Potential by 2031

The Colorado Rockies have only one player who's a finalist for the Silver Slugger award, and that's Hunter Goodman.

The future is bright. Why? Because there are a couple of top prospects that could represent the Rockies in that same conversation in the next five years.

It will be great to have a season where the team can have more than one candidate for the award.

Future Silver Sluggers in Colorado Farm System

Colorado Rockies prospect Charlie Condon Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Condon

The first one should not come as a surprise because he's the most talked-about prospect in the Rockies system. Condon is also the oldest one from this group of four prospects. Condon smacked 26 home runs this season at Triple-A Albuquerque. In addition, he had a big game at one point this season when he hit two grand slams on the same day.

Condon was sharp all season long, and he's ready to leap next season. Condon can beat you by keeping the ball inside the yard and leave the yard too. He is one of the best all-around hitters and will play in the league for a long time, and hopefully he can do that in a Rockies uniform. It would be stunning if he doesn't receive Silver Slugger awards.

Roldy Brito

The 19-year-old is fearless. He's demonstrating his skills at the plate lately while performing at the Winter Baseball League in the Dominican Republic. Brito has hit 10 homers and 41 steals during the Minor League season.

Roldy Brito (MLB No. 52) clubs his first @LIDOMRD homer for Gigantes del Cibao 💪



The 19-year-old @Rockies prospect tallied 10 homers and 41 steals during the Minor League season. pic.twitter.com/6TFeKiH58F — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 7, 2026

Brito plays outfield and second base. He might be more suitable for second base, and the Rockies will need a top-caliber second baseman in the future. Let's see. He's another player with Silver Slugger Award potential.

Cristian Arguelles

One of the top prospects in the Rockies farm system. He was dynamic at the Dominican Summer League, winning MVP honors after hitting .422. The left-handed outfielder has been performing extremely well this season, even at the Arizona Complex League this past summer.

Recently, he was named Rockies' Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline.

Once he adds more muscle, he'll become a more prolific hitter. He's only 19 years old. If everything goes right without injuries, he could make his big league debut in three years. With the momentum he's on, he could be one of those young players who can make an immediate impact.

Daniel Jackson

After Goodman, Jackson could be the next man up to be a great Rockies catcher. His time at Georgia Bulldogs is only the beginning of what he can do. With more reps at the minor league level, we believe that Jackson is going to be a tremendous hitter in the pros for years to come.

He is a strong hitter with impeccable bat speed. He's 21 years old, and in the next five years, he has the potential to be a future Silver Slugger candidate. He's more athletic and flashy than most catchers.