Rockies' Farm System Makes Massive Jump in Latest MLB Rankings

With the arrival of a new brain trust heading up the Colorado Rockies' front office, there came hope that a turn-around for the floundering organization might be coming.

Sure, optimists might be able to look at the Rockies' current 50-75 record and see a modest step up from recent seasons (they've already surpassed their 43-win total from a year ago), but the real evidence of hope exists at the minor league level.

After entering the preseason with a farm system ranked 27th in baseball, the club is now slotted in the No. 16 position in the latest ranking.

By jumping 11 spots, Colorado owns one of the biggest increases across MLB. The NL West rival San Francisco Giants made the biggest leap (from No. 19 to No. 4), while Colorado was tied for the second-biggest improvement along with the Washington Nationals (No. 17 to No. 6) and the Los Angeles Angels (No. 28 to No. 17).

How the Rockies' Farm System Ranking Improved

#Rockies farm system jumps from 27th -> 16th



Top 5 Prospects:



1. SS Ethan Holliday

2. 2B Roldy Brito

3. 1B/OF Charlie Condon

4. SS Tyler Bell

5. OF Cristian Arguelles



Best pitching prospect is newly drafted RHP Logan Reddemann (no. 7)



Top 30 contains only 8 pitchers.. ew https://t.co/fZbU42Khmq — Dinger’s Burner Account (@Dingers_Burner) August 17, 2026

The Rockies' new-look front office, headed up by president Paul DePodesta and GM Josh Byrnes, has only been around for one draft to date, so you'd have to go back further to fully understand their rise in the prospect rankings (although first-round pick Tyler Bell has already cracked the top-100 and second rounder Logan Reddemann already ranks as the organization's top pitching prospect).

Colorado's system now includes four players ranking within the league's top-100. All four have demonstrated varying degrees of encouraging developmental improvement and growth over the course of the season.

While the group lacks high-level representation atop the prospect list (their highest-ranked prospect, Ethan Holliday, sits 25th in MLB), they hold a strong, firm presence in the middle of the top-100.

Holliday's first full season got cut short due to a foot stress fracture, but not before the 2025 fourth over-all pick recorded nine home runs and 32 RBI in just 33 games while sporting a .952 OPS at Single-A Fresno.

The 19-year-old shortstop still has a way to go to follow his dad Matt and big brother Jackson Holliday to the majors, but his 2026 campaign offered an encouraging taste of what might come next.

Roldy Brito (No. 55 in MLB) started the season alongside Holliday in Fresno before some strong play (.327/.390/.506) earned him a promotion to High-A Spokane. The 19-year-old is still adjusting, but will have plenty of time to figure things out heading into next year.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Charlie Condon Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of adjustments, 2024 No. 3 over-all pick Charlie Condon (No. 58) has looked quite comfortable while adapting to Triple-A Albuquerque. The 23-year-old has launched 22 home runs for the Isotopes while driving in 74 runs, prompting calls for a big league September call-up.

Bell (No. 64), meanwhile, is the Rockies' newest addition in the top-100 rankings, joining after being selected 10th over-all this past July. The 21-year-old shortstop continues to obliterate NCAA pitching at Kentucky (.343/.510/.608 this season) and could be on the fast track to major league duty.

Colorado's prospect pool is strong in terms of position players, particularly in the outfield and at shortstop. However, don't hold your breath for any imminent pitching support for an organization that currently boasts the highest team ERA in the major leagues (5.51).

That being said, between a solid group of improving prospects and some homegrown Rockies like Hunter Goodman, Zac Veen and Cole Carrigg starting to break through in the big leagues, signs of a bright future are emerging.

Colorado has improved to being a middle-of-the-pack farm system; now it's on DePodesta and Byrnes to help them become a top-tier one.