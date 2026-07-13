Grading Every Rockies Position Group at the 2026 Midseason Mark

The Colorado Rockies reached the All-Star break at 39-59, which still leaves them at the bottom of the National League West. However, considering that the Rockies are a young team, the grading curve has to include more than just wins and losses. The Rockies are still trying to figure out which young players are worth building around, which veterans still fit, and which position groups need to be upgraded.

Catcher: A-

This group starts with Hunter Goodman. Goodman has been Colorado’s clear offensive standout, entering the break with 27 home runs, a .251/.323/.539 slash line and a 117 wRC+, according to FanGraphs. The strikeouts are still very high, but the power has made up for it, and his ability to play catcher, first base and designated hitter gives the Rockies lineup flexibility

Goodman has become a real building block for the Rockies; his place in the lineup should be secured for years to come.

First Base/Designated Hitter: B+

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) RBI singles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Rumfield has made this one of Colorado’s better position groups. He entered the break with a .298/.382/.479 slash line, 12 home runs and a 125 wRC+, while also providing steady defense at first base. Troy Johnston has been a solid contact hitter as well, even if the power has not fully shown up yet.

This was a position group with real questions entering the year, but it has turned into one of the Rockies’ more reliable areas. Rumfield’s two-way value has been excellent, and Johnston’s bat-to-ball skills have given Colorado another useful option.

Middle Infield: D

Ezequiel Tovar has not given Colorado enough at shortstop, posting a woeful 42 wRC+ through 242 plate appearances. Edouard Julien has also been inconsistent, while Tyler Freeman has been a useful utility piece who can slot in at second base once in a while, but he is not a true answer to the Rockies' positional needs.

The Rockies need more here. Tovar’s track record keeps this from being a complete failure, but the first half did not meet the standard.

Third Base: B

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros (12) throws the ball to first base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Karros has been one of the more encouraging developments of the first half. He entered the break with a .266/.364/.445 slash line, nine home runs, a 110 wRC+ and 1.9 WAR. The bigger point is that he looks like someone Colorado can keep evaluating as part of the next core.

That has been an encouraging result for the Rockies. Karros is still young, but he has already shown enough value to remain part of the team’s long-term evaluation. If he can sustain this level of play, Colorado may have found another piece worth building around.

Outfield: B

The outfield has become more interesting as the year has gone on. Jake McCarthy has provided speed and steady production, while Mickey Moniak has brought power in a platoon role. Cole Carrigg has also flashed upside since reaching the Majors.

It is not a finished group, but there is more athleticism and offensive life here than expected.

Starting Pitching/Bullpen: C-

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws a pitch on the road | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitching staff still holds the Rockies back. Coors Field will always make run prevention difficult, but Colorado has allowed too much damage even with that context. The Rockies entered the break having given up a league-high 555 runs with a 5.44 team ERA, putting constant pressure on the offense to keep games competitive.

The rotation has had moments from arms like Michael Lorenzen, Tanner Gordon and Gabriel Hughes, but those flashes have not lasted long enough to give the staff real stability.

The bullpen has shown some signs of life, especially through Victor Vodnik’s recent rebound. Since returning from the 15-day injured list, Vodnik allowed one earned run on five hits across his last seven appearances through July 9, good for a 0.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. There are individual flashes worth tracking, but the staff still needs more stability before it can be viewed as anything more than a below-average unit.