New Hunter Goodman Trade Update Should Bring Relief to Rockies Fans

The Colorado Rockies might be one of the more intriguing teams to watch at the 2026 MLB trade deadline. Though they don't have the best record, entering the All-Star break with a 39-59 record, they have clear pieces to build around for the future.

One of the biggest players that the front office has to build around is none other than back-to-back NL All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman. While the Rockies always believed in Goodman, his growth over the last two seasons has already made him the face of the franchise.

Going into the All-Star break, Goodman has hit 27 home runs with 51 RBIs, a .254 batting average and an OPS of .863. Long story short, this dude can hit a baseball and do it well. That track record stands out in Colorado, but it's also caught the attention of other teams around the MLB.

Goodman on the Trade Block?

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Bob Nightendale of USA Today, Goodman is the biggest draw from the Rockies franchise to get traded this deadline. The New York Yankees reported have made it no secret that they're interested in Goodman's services, and they have the farm system to get it done, should they try.

However, the Rockies have no interest in trading their All-Star, so fans reading can all take a deep breath, because the likelihood of him getting traded is low. That being said, since Colorado doesn't want to move Goodman, they need to find a way to lock him up long-term sooner rather than later.

The Rockies could have extended Goodman last season, especially after his monsterous break out, hitting 31 home runs by season's end, but they still have team control over the 26-year-old. Now, as Goodman is close to setting a new career-high in home runs, Colorado would have a pretty penny to pay.

It's been a second since Colorado has had an offensive star leading the pack. Since Charlie Blackmon retired and Nolan Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, the franchise has been seeking its next best thing. Goodman is that, and it's time they treat him as such.

With other young players starting to make a name for themselves, such as Kyle Karros, TJ Rumfield, and Mickey Moniak (who could be dealt out of Colorado by the trade deadline), the Rockies need to ensure they have a path to success for the future. Those players are the ones to put your trust in.