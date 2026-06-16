How Cole Carrigg Stole the Show in a Career Night for the Rockies

Monday night at Wrigley Field may have belonged to one man, but a secondary star wasn't far behind.

The main story of the Chicago Cubs' 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies was Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong going 4-for-4 while becoming the first MLB player to hit for the cycle since Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins on July 12, 2025.

From a Rockies' standpoint, however, the pain of an agonizing loss was softened by the standout play of their own center fielder, Cole Carrigg. Playing in just his seventh major league game, the 24-year-old rookie was responsible for all four of Colorado's runs in the game.

After walking with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to get the Rockies on the board, Carrigg lifted his team into the lead with a three-run home run in the eighth inning off of Chicago reliever Caleb Thielbar. He also demonstrated his positional versatility in the game by switching from center field to shortstop before the bottom of the seventh, although it didn't help prevent a come-from-behind walk-off win by the Cubs.

Carrigg's Performance Highlights Strong Start to MLB Career

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg | David Banks-Imagn Images

As a one-man offensive force on Monday, Carrigg successfully capped off what was a strong first week of major league action for the 2023 second-round pick out of San Diego State University.

Carrigg hit three home runs over his first seven games and drove in eight runs, slashing a solid .259/.333/.667. He even announced his big league arrival in style, recording a triple in his MLB debut.

This is hardly a surprise for those who watched Carrigg play at Triple-A Albuquerque, where the Modesto, California native has hit .338/.414/.529 with six home runs, 26 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 30 steals. Still, to do it at the major league level represents a major achievement.

Carrigg's opportunity has come on account of a tough slate of injuries impacting Colorado outfielders. Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis), Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain) and Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion) are all currently sidelined. When they are ready to return, the rookie's roster spot could be in jeopardy despite his hot start.

Yet, as the 26-47 Rockies shift their organizational focus past this season, they may need to find room for him in the lineup. His defensive versatility and ability to play the infield certainly make things easier, even if they eventually have to open up the shortstop position for injured top prospect Ethan Holliday.

While Carrigg's start may be a case of beginner's luck, it is offering Colorado fans an intriguing preview of a possible future anchored by the likes of him, Holliday, Beck, Hunter Goodman, TJ Rumfield, Ezequiel Tovar and others.