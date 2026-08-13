How Roc Riggio’s Promotion Impacts Rockies Middle Infield Talent Pipeline

For Roc Riggio, Wednesday was a reward.

The Colorado Rockies promoted him from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque, putting him one step away from achieving every player's dream — an opportunity to play Major League Baseball.

Riggio’s promotion was posted to his MiLB.com player page. The Rockies don’t typically announce minor league promotions. He didn't make it to Oklahoma City in time for Albuquerque’s game with the Comets, so he’ll make his debut later this week.

Riggio has been one of the Rockies top prospects since he was acquired last July in a trade with the New York Yankees for Ryan McMahon.

Riggio had his two best offensive seasons in 2025 and 2026. But it’s not his Rockies minor league player of the month award in July that prompted this promotion.

So why is he at Triple-A? It’s what happened above him that positions him to showcase himself at the organization’s top affiliate.

Roc Riggio Moves Up, But What’s Next?

Riggio has already been added to the Albuquerque roster. Most of the infielders on the roster are listed as either second basemen or shortstops. But in the minor leagues many players cross-train at different positions. Riggio did little of that at Hartford. He played all but two games at second base. That appears to be his set position.

Who will he compete with in Albuquerque? That's a fair question. Of the infielders listed on their active roster, none have played more than a dozen games at second base in 2026. Based on that, it appears Riggio is going to be given an opportunity to play his position every day.

Chad Stevens played second base on Wednesday for Albuquerque. That was his eighth start at the position. But he was playing the position in a pinch.

The Rockies made a flurry of transactions earlier this week, including designating second baseman Edouard Julien for assignment and promoting Adael Amador from Albuquerque. Before Wednesday Amador was Albuquerque’s everyday second baseman. He played 74 games there. Riggio’s promotion was based as much on his performance as on Amador’s promotion.

Amador was slashing .261/.370/.432 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. He earned his way back to the Majors, where he’s played 51 games and batted .176.

At the Major League level, Amador will compete with Willi Castro, who switched off with Julien at second base. Castro had played nearly as many games as the position (71) as Julien (72). With Castro under contract through 2027, Amador has a year to show the Rockies he's worth taking the job once Castro’s contract expires.

It also creates a clear path for Riggio. While Amador competes with Castro in Denver, Riggio has runway to show the Rockies that he's worthy of a roster spot in late 2027 or 2028. In fact, if he can prove he's better suited at second base, it's possible he could leapfrog Amador and become the starting second baseman.

That’s what makes Riggio’s promotion so meaningful. It sets up a possible path to a Major League job at his position by 2028. All he has to do is prove it.