How Rockies Stacked Lineup Against Brewers Starter Robert Gasser

It’s a big night — potentially — for the Colorado Rockies. Ignore the 42 wins. Pay attention to the next one.

If the Rockies (42-63) beat the Milwaukee Brewers (64-39) on Saturday, then the Rockies will equal their win total from last year. Yes, Colorado will have reached that win total before the end of July. When one considers where they were this time last year, that’s incredible.

The Rockies went 43-119 last season, which was their worst season in franchise history and their third straight 100-loss season. That led to a complete purge of the franchise, except for manager Warren Schaeffer. The well-regarded interim manager helped Colorado avoid having the worst record in baseball history.

New president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes opted to retain him and have managed to overhaul the franchise without purging many of its best players — at least not yet. The trade deadline is Aug. 3, and the Rockies are expected to sell. They’ve already traded reliever Seth Halvorsen. How much more the pair trade is up to what they could get in return and how that fits into their future.

The belief is that Colorado could trade a lot — or a little. But the team will look different after Aug. 3 than it did before, just like last year’s trade deadline. Only this time there is sure to be more optimism around the franchise. Those deals might even leave to younger players getting their Major League debuts soon. Rockies fans know the ones.

For now, here is Saturday’s lineup and why it matters.

Rockies Lineup for Saturday, July 25

LF Jake McCarthy (L)

3B Kyle Karros

CF Cole Carrigg (S)

DH Hunter Goodman

1B TJ Rumfield (L)

2B Willi Castro (S)

C Braxton Fulford

RF Tyler Freeman

SS Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Saturday: 5:10 p.m. — TV: Rockies: Rockies.TV; Brewers: Brewers.TV. Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Brewers: Talk WTMJ 620

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (3-4, 5.48) vs. Brewers LHP Robert Gasser (2-4, 4.91)

Gasser is 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA in his last seven starts. He went five innings in his last start against Miami, as he gave up three hits and one earned run while he struck out five and walked none. Batters are hitting .242 against him and he has 48 strikeouts over 51.1 innings but has only walked 14 hitters.

He’ll face two Rockies from the left side of the plate in the first six hitters. Jake McCarthy and TJ Rumfield are left-handed hitters. Cole Carrigg and Willi Castro are switch-hitters and are likely to hit from the right side. Batters are hitting just .213 against Gasser from the left-hand side of the plate. But the average goes up to .255 from the right side.