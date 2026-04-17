How to Watch: Rockies vs. Dodgers Four-Game Series at Coors Field

After finally getting back in the win column to wrap up what was a 1-6 road trip, the Colorado Rockies return home to Coors Field, where they hold a 4-2 record thus far in 2026. Awaiting them is the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who held a commanding 11-2 advantage in head-to-head match-ups last season.

The Rockies are hoping to undo their 2025 fortunes against the Dodgers, although they will need to do so without ace Kyle Freeland, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on Wednesday.

They will, however, have Jose Quintana on the mound in Monday's series finale after the veteran lefty returned from his own IL stint to face the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

In order for Colorado to hope to keep pace with Los Angeles, they could certainly use some continued offensive support from catcher Hunter Goodman. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a power surge of late, delivering three of his four home runs on the season over the club's past three games. He has hit three homers in 21 career games against the Dodgers.

How to Watch Dodgers @ Rockies

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (left) and pitcher Victor Vodnik (right) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA (850 AM/ 94.1 FM)

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.00 ERA) vs. Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 2.16 ERA)

Tomoyuki Sugano will look to continue what has been a sensational debut with the Rockies. At a time when many of the team's pitchers have struggled amid injury and performance issues, the Japanese right-hander has allowed just four earned runs and 10 hits over 16.2 innings in three starts for his new club.

Sugano gets another opportunity to face Shohei Ohtani, a fellow member of the 2012 Nippon Professional Baseball draft class. He hopes to improve on past results that have seen him surrender home runs to Ohtani in each of his two plate appearances.

Los Angeles will counter with Tyler Glasnow in the series opener in what will be the 32-year-old right-hander's first-ever appearance at Coors Field. Glasnow does, however, have a solid history against Colorado, owning a 1-0 record with a 2.00 ERA over two previous appearances.

Colorado Rockies Injuries

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

15-Day Injured List: LHP Kyle Freeland (left shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain)

60-Day Injured List: RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease)