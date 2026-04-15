Hunter Goodman Blasts Two Home Runs in Rockies Opener Against Astros

Ever since Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman took a pitch off his right hand, he’s been a day-to-day proposition.

He was hit by a pitch against San Diego on Thursday and suffered a right middle finger laceration. He left the game with a bloody finger, but X-rays were negative and the Rockies have kept a close eye on him.

He’s played in each game since, though he logged some time at designated hitter before he returned to his duties behind the plate. He was at catcher on Tuesday night as the Rockies were in Houston to face the Astros. He had a big night at the plate, the biggest of his season so far, even though Colorado lost, 7-6.

Hunter Goodman’s Two Home Runs Against Houston

Hunter Goodman rocket launch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YtZrUGRVYt — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 15, 2026

Goodman got started right away. He slammed a solo home run in the first inning off Houston starter Colton Gordon, who was pressed into service due to injuries. He hit an 86.5 mph cutter 377 feet, a pitch that was located on the inside middle of the plate. It was his third home run of the season.

By the time he came around to bat in the fifth inning, the Astros had a 7-4 lead as they chased Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen from the game and Antonio Senzatela entered the game for Colorado. Gordon was also out of the game in the fifth, replaced by reliever AJ Blubaugh. He allowed Gordon’s other home run, a solo shot on an 80.7 mph curveball located over the middle of the plate.

It was his first multi-home run game of the season. it pushed his season slash to .259/.338/.483 with four home runs and seven RBI.

Last season was a breakthrough for Goodman. He was named a National League All-Star for the first time and was named an NL Silver Slugger at catcher.

After 93 games of batting .195 between 2023 and 2024, he exploded last season and slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBI. He went from part-time catcher to potential cornerstone for the franchise in one season, something that president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes can’t ignore as they plan the roster for the next several years. Goodman is eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent in 2030.

He’s turned into a player that the Rockies may want to lock up long-term once MLB and the players’ association ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires after the season.