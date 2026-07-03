How Top of Rockies Lineup Dominated Marlins Pitching in Huge Victory

The Colorado Rockies were able to secure a series win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday in a lopsided game that they won 14-4. The Rockies were able to win a series against a good team in the National League that ended with the best record in June in the whole league.

The Rockies have a few players in their batting lineup to thank for why they were able to win the series and the third game against Miami. Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, and TJ Rumfield absolutely went off against the Miami pitching staff.

Jul 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak (22) RBI singles in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trio went 7-for-13 in the deciding game of the series and they also were able to draw a walk in the contest as well. They all raised their batting averages and were dangerous every time they came up to the plate.

These three Rockies players are ones that are constantly making an impact in the lineup on a daily basis. They are ones that manager Warren Schaeffer can trust day in and day out to provide him some offense and get some runs on the board.

And the fact that they did that much damage to a Marlins bullpen that has been very good as of the last few months or so says a lot. These three are ones that come up to the plate and know how to hit and what to expect and absolutely rake.

It does not seem likely that the Rockies make the playoffs, but if these three continue to hit and do their thing, they might get the Rockies close. Rockies fans deserve the success that these three batters are bringing on a daily basis.

The Rockies would not be close to their win total without their top three hitters

The Colorado Rockies are currently sitting with a record of 35-53 after taking their recent series against the Miami Marlins of the National League East. But the Rockies would not even be close to 35 wins if it were not for their three sluggers.

McCarthy's batting average sits at .298, Moniak's sits at .280, and Rumfield's sits at .293 for the season so far. Those are great numbers for a team that was not expected to be good again this season and was expected to bottom out as their rebuild continues.

They are bringing life to a fanbase that deserves to see some success. And these three are putting on quite the show and deserve consideration for the All-Star team.