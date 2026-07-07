The Rockies' Biggest Need in the MLB Draft Is Crystal Clear

There are no more headlines to write about how much the Colorado Rockies have struggled in the past few years. The storyline is worn out, but there is good news on the horizon.

While it was easy for people to get down on the team early this year, the truth is that the Rockies have made some really meaningful progress in their rebuild.

The farm system has produced some exciting position players. Several hitters have already made the move to the major leagues. Recently, it has become much easier to envision the future of the lineup.

Now though, the hard part lies ahead.

As the MLB Draft is quickly approaching, Colorado doesn’t need another slugger in the outfield or even a middle-of-the-order bat. They need pitching. Period.

To be much more specific, the Rockies need starting pitchers who are capable of leading this team into the future.

Position Player Core Taking Shape

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The farm system for Colorado has been lacking in talent for years. But, that is no longer the case.

Charlie Condon continues to produce and looks like a future middle-of-the-order prospect. He hasn’t gotten his call-up yet, but it is coming soon.

Adding players like Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros and Roldy Brito to the mix and Colorado looks like they have a solid foundation of young players nearly ready to take on the big leagues.

Not every prospect will become a star, but the organization is finally starting to show depth across the team. This gives Paul DePodesta and the front office flexibility coming into the draft.

It’s Never Enough. Never.

The same story is not true about the pitching pipeline. The team does have encouraging young arms, but it is not full of talent ready to come up to the big show.

Chase Dollander has shown why he’s considered one of the organization’s future building blocks. Gabriel Hughes has been called up to the majors. Sean Sullivan also received an opportunity but was sent back down for more development. Finally, Brody Brecht remains a high-upside pitching prospect.

All of that equates to a solid start, but it’s not enough.

Successful organizations don’t rely on one or two young starters. They have waves of pitchers capable of surviving injuries, underperformance, and just the time it takes to develop a starting pitcher.

In Colorado’s case, they still need more. A lot more.

Coors Field Makes the Challenge Even Greater

No matter where you are located, pitching is hard to develop. It’s even harder at Coors Field.

Just mention the name Coors Field, and pitchers quiver. It’s known to be hitter-friendly, not so much for pitchers.

The Rockies have spent years trying to develop the right formula to create successful starting pitchers, but clearly have yet to do that. Having all the challenges of Coors Field makes that even harder.

One ace isn’t going to solve the problem. Colorado needs multiple starters who are capable of handling stressful situations and keeping it together. They need guys who can take the mound and give this club a chance to compete.

Colorado needs to invest premium draft capital in pitching.

The Draft is the Best Place to Build Rotation

Coors Field is a monster, and free agents know it. They rarely ever want to come to Colorado willingly. If they do agree, it comes at a premium.

Thus, Colorado needs to use the draft to build a sustainable rotation.

High-end arms need to be selected to give the team the opportunity to start to strengthen the rotation.

The Rockies have spent years getting the offense going; now it’s time to give them some support through quality pitching.

If the progress is to continue in the Mile High City, it is going to start with the decisions in the 2026 MLB Draft.