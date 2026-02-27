Elite Rockies Prospect Forcing Team to Take Notice This Spring
Amidst a sea of change with the Colorado Rockies' front office this past off-season, there still hasn't been much reason to get excited for the current on-field product in the aftermath of a 119-loss 2025 campaign. That might be about to change.
Helping lead the charge for the Rockies in what has been a surprising 5-2 start to their Cactus League schedule, Charlie Condon is forcing his way into the Opening Day roster conversation. Seeing time as an outfielder in camp, the third overall selection from the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft has recorded two home runs, four RBI and six hits while slashing .600/.692/1.200 in six games.
Condon is coming off of a 2025 season in which he rose through the ranks of Colorado's farm system, slashing .268/.376/.444 across three levels. Playing in the Arizona Fall League last October, the 22-year-old slashed .337/.439/.434 over 22 games.
Assessing Condon's Chances of Making Opening Day Roster
There is no shortage of hot starts in small sample sizes for up-and-coming players during spring training. What makes Condon's situation noteworthy is the potential path he has to being an impactful part of the Rockies' roster on Opening Day and beyond.
Apart from wielding a hot bat and carrying the clout of being the third over-all pick, Condon brings positional versatility. Though listed as an outfielder this spring, the University of Georgia product spent most of his time at first base in the minors last season while also seeing time at third and in left field.
Although holdovers like Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck and new faces like Jake McCarthy could block Condon's path to a regular spot in the outfield, a first base positional battle involving the likes of fellow prospect T.J. Rumfield and, perhaps, newcomer Edouard Julien could be the clearer route to consistent major league duty.
It's not a question of if Condon will become a mainstay at Coors Field with Colorado, but when. He has looked ready thus far, but there is no sense in rushing a player who was drafted less than two years ago. As it stands, seven players from the 2024 draft class (Nick Kurtz, Chase Burns, Trey Yesavage, Cam Smith, Ryan Johnson, Christian Moore and Payton Tolle) have seen action at the major league level.
Ranked No. 70 in MLB's preseason prospect rankings, Condon sits behind Ethan Holliday (No. 34) as the Rockies' second-ranked prospect. While he still has some work to do to make the jump from prospect to big leaguer, he is turning heads while staking his claim to a spot on the Opening Day roster.
If Condon does make it, this could be exactly the type of developmental success story that the franchise desperately needs to hopefully turn the page after years of losing.