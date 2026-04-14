Young Rockies’ Pitcher Sent to Minors After Rough Outing

Colorado Rockies pitcher Valente Bellozo did not have his best stuff lately and it cost him to get send down.

The worst thing that can happen to a pitch besides starting the season on the injured list is a rough outing. Bellozo could be in a much more combustible situation if the bleeding doesn’t stop.

Bellozo’s ERA Rises After Last Appearance

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Valente Bellozo | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Some pitchers get off to a good start, and then their production goes downhill. Some pitchers can’t seem to break the bad funk. In Bellozo’s case, maybe being in the minors for the time being could make him stronger and sharper as a pitcher.

In his last start, the 26-year-old native of Mexico gave up 8 hits, five earned runs, and four walks to the San Diego Padres in 4.1 innings of work. He only recorded one strikeout, which is not a good look.

Earlier today the Rox optioned Valente Bellozo down to AAA @ABQTopes



Bellozo had a real solid debut this year, giving up only 1 run in 6 innings against the Phillies….



But in his last 4.2 IP he gave up 8 earned



👀Who takes the open roster spot??👀 pic.twitter.com/9ktcmj1CVF — SleeperRockies (@SleeperRockies) April 14, 2026

Bellozo can pitch well when he hits certain marks. Against a good Padres team, it became very difficult to get hitters out. Bellozo had an average fastball speed, but it worked to his advantage at times. The struggles are big time. His record this season is 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA, 8 strikeouts, and a 1.59 WHIP.

In his first appearance this season, it was solid. In his debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, he was phenomenal. Bellozo went six innings and gave up just one hit and one earned run, and recorded 7 strikeouts. It happened on April 3, and he impressed his coaches and teammates.

In the first game of the four-game series against the Padres, Bellozo allowed 3 earned runs and walked 2 batters in 0.1 innings pitched.

Bellozo looked like a completely different pitcher in the series against the Padres compared to that first outing against the Phillies. It’s part of the learning process of a young big leaguer.

The Rockies will now look to add another pitcher to fill in the spot for Bellozo. It’s either they get a free agent or bring someone up, such as Sean Sullivan, Gabriel Hughes, Carson Palmquist, McCade Brown, or anyone else they can think outside the box.

When the pitching isn't clicking, sometimes it's good to pivot and try something different and rare. If that doesn’t happen, then Colorado will most likely stick with what they have instead of moving things around.

Bellozo has posted a career total of 4-9 with a 4.43 ERA, 106 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP in 48 games and started in 19 of them.

He is set to pitch tonight against OKC for Albuquerque.