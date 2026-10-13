One Rockies Prospect Who Must Be on the 2027 Opening Day Roster

The 2026 Colorado Rockies were unable to break the streak of 100+ losses, but even with triple digits in the loss column, the franchise took steps forward. Colorado's pitching continues to be an issue at Coors Field, but on the offensive side, things are looking up.

The Rockies finished fourth in batting average across the league, hitting .254 as a team. On the pitching side, Colorado held a 5.59 team ERA, ranking worst in Major League Baseball. It's obvious the franchise needs pitching help, but it can no longer continue to keep this prospect in the minor leagues.

Why Charlie Condon Should Be MLB Bound

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-best prospect in the organization, infielder Charlie Condon, proved in 2026 that he deserves a chance at making the Opening Day roster in 2027. Condon, the former third overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, has all the tools of being a superstar in the batter's box for Colorado.

Spending his 2026 campaign in Triple-A, Condon was an offensive force in the 130 games he played, collecting 27 home runs, 98 RBIs, and hitting .273. To make the numbers stand out more, Condon held a .904 OPS, 25 doubles, seven triples, and walked 78 times.

The only thing blocking Condon from a smooth transition into the Major Leagues is the position he plays. First base is currently held down by TJ Rumfield, who finished his rookie season hitting .300 with 16 home runs and a .843 OPS (18th-best in MLB).

Rumfield wasn't the best defender at first base, causing seven errors and posting a -0.2 WAR. In 76 games with the Isotopes, Condon held a .993 fielding percentage at first base and a .990 fielding percentage in right field.

The front office knows that Condon can hit and help get this franchise back on the right track; he's versatile, athletic, and fast - he's basically everything the Rockies need right now, so what's stopping them from calling him up?

Mickey Moniak isn't the best in the outfield, so Warren Schaeffer can pencil him in as the designated hitter more often than not, which would allow Condon opportunities in right field alongside Cole Carrigg or Zac Veen, and allow Rumfield to improve defensively at first.

Condon should get reps at first base when he makes his eventual MLB debut, just so the Rockies can see what they can do around the diamond. All in all, 2026 proved Condon is MLB-ready, and the Rockies need to find a spot for him and build around him.