Charlie Condon’s Dominant First Year in Triple-A Makes 2027 Debut Inevitable

Going into the 2026 season, there was quite a battle going for the first base spot on the Colorado Rockies between their beloved prospect Charlie Condon and the now NL Rookie of the Year contender TJ Rumfield.

Both put up quite a fight during spring training, but one crucial aspect of Condon's game was missing, and that was experience in Triple-A, while Rumfield had already spent nearly two years of action competing at the highest level of the minors.

So, it was the right decision to name Rumfield their starter from the jump, and that did two things for Condon. 1) It gave him the entirety of 2026 in Albuquerque. 2) Let him take significant reps at another position, as Rumfield is not going anywhere.

Rumfield had never played a position other than first, and that isn't going to change moving forward,d as he is comfortable there while also leading all offensive production. Condon, on the other hand, had a little bit of outfield experience going into this season.

Originally, there wasn't much of a need to develop Condon as an outfielder, but things rapidly changed in the world of baseball. So, he played 460 innings in right field in 2026, and it seems very likely that he will be thrown out there when his inevitable debut finally comes around, which should be in 2027, given how he swung the bat this year.

Condon Showed Off Real Power in Triple-A

Rockies prospect Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most memorable game that showcased Condon's power was at the beginning of September, when Condon hit not one, but two grand slams in the same game and while that is truly unheard of, his power was there all season.

The 23-year-old played in 130 games in Triple-A, which is the most in any season throughout his short minor league career, no matter which level, and in that time, he posted by far the best numbers despite seeing tougher pitching.

.273/.390/.514

.904 OPS

27 Home Runs

98 RBI

79 Drawn Walks

25 Doubles

7 Triples

136 Hits

105 Runs Scored

It isn't going to be at first base, but when his call-up finally does happen, it will truly be something special. Nobody really expected him to be an outfielder, but he will complement both Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy quite nicely.

Everybody in the baseball world knows that Colorado's pitching staff is nowhere near the caliber of other squads, so to avoid embarrassment, they need to score runs, and Condon will surely help them do so.