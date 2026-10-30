The Position the Rockies Must Address for This Off-season to Be a Success

The Colorado Rockies must address many positions in many areas of their roster.

Infield positions are vital for any team, not just defensively, but offensively as well. Throughout their history, the Rockies haven't had an elite player at this position. There have been solid or good players, but not great.

Years Without Having a Legit Second Baseman

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is approaching this offseason with the mindset of improving their record. This team has many holes to fill. One of them is the second base position. The Rockies will drop the ball this offseason if they don't grab an important at-bat for the position.

Having a utility-type player at second is not going to solve the problems. We need to see an everyday second baseman who can hit for average and be relentless with the glove.

The last time we saw a good second baseman in the Rockies organization was DJ LeMahieu. He's arguably the best second baseman the Rockies have ever had.

There have been other second basemen who have been instrumental to the Rockies' success. Jamey Caroll played a big role down the stretch in the 2007 season. Clint Barmes became a fan favorite during the 2000s with his defense and average hitting.

All of these players were solid during their tenure with the Rockies. However, the front office needs to aim for higher goals. There are high expectations for this team to return to October. It's been eight long seasons.

Could Roc Biggio be the answer for second base? He's the top prospect for the Rockies at that position. He may be undersized for a second baseman, but from what we see so far, he has impeccable baseball IQ and can play both of the positions very well. Biggio is 24 years old. He hit 22 home runs and batted .265 in 112 games this season in Albuquerque and Hartford.

Biggio could be a good option because he has years of minor league experience. He could get the call next season. The front office should still explore other options and spend money to grab a second baseman.

If they don't want to spend, then making a big trade could be the other solution.

We need to see a new wave coming to the second base position. If the Rockies grab a veteran player for second base and fail to improve the team's expectations, the Rockies would have to act fast and make a move. This franchise has been lousy for many seasons now.

Will Paul DePodesta and the rest of the front office take risks, or will they fold? Those are important questions that the Rockies fans are curious to find out in the next few weeks or months.