The Prospects in the Rockies' Draft Class With the Highest Ceiling

The Colorado Rockies needed upside on Day 1 of the 2026 MLB draft. Colorado needed players with standout traits, whether that came through athleticism, power, defensive value or a projectable pitch mix.

Tyler Bell, Daniel Jackson and Logan Reddeman stand out as the three prospects from the Rockies’ Day 1 class with the highest ceilings.

Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Kentucky infielder Tyler Bell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bell is the obvious starting point. Colorado used the No. 10 pick on the Kentucky shortstop, giving the organization a switch-hitting infielder with on-base ability, power and defensive value. He shined at Kentucky and his tools with the bat and glove should translate in the pros.

If the bat keeps developing, Bell could become one of the more important position players in the Rockies’ system. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways gives Colorado a player who could grow into the centerpiece of their farm system.

Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson may be the upside swing in the class. The Georgia catcher gives Colorado a rare power-speed combination at a premium defensive position. He hit .379 with 32 home runs, 87 RBI and 26 stolen bases this year, becoming the first Division I catcher to post a 25-homer, 25-steal season.

That type of athletic production is unusual at any position, but it becomes even more valuable when it comes from a catcher. Jackson is not the most polished defender behind the plate, but his raw tools give him a path to the lineup even if he has to put away the catcher’s mask. If the power and athleticism translate in pro ball, he could become one of the bigger steals in the Rockies’ draft class.

Logan Reddeman, RHP, UCLA

Creator: Ric TapiaCredit: Getty ImagesCopyright: 2025 Ric Tapia

Reddeman gives the Rockies another high-upside arm. The UCLA right-hander has a lively fastball that sits in the mid-90s and has decent rise. He also features a strong changeup, a cutter he can pair with the fastball to disrupt timing and a developing curveball that gives Colorado another secondary pitch to work with.

If the command and pitch mix hold, Reddeman could develop into a useful rotation piece. There is also a bullpen path if the secondary pitches take more time to sharpen, but the foundation is already there. His fastball, changeup and cutter give him three reliable pitches that should translate well to pro ball.

Bell gives the Rockies the first-round shortstop. Jackson gives them the rare athletic catcher with huge offensive upside. Reddeman gives them a reliable arm with a good pitch mix. These are the three names that stand out the most for a team desperate to bolster its farm system.