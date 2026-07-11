Rockies MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

Today is the day. The 2026 MLB Draft is here for the Colorado Rockies.

The draft will start at 1 p.m. ET and can be found on NBC and Peacock.

The Rockies enter the draft holding the No. 10 overall selection along with five picks during Day 1 which will take us through Round No. 4. Colorado also has one of the larger bonus pools across the league, so they should have a lot of flexibility to get some great high-end talent to fill up the depth charts.

This will be an important draft for Colorado as they have several prospects near ready to join or have already joined the MLB team. With prospects like Ethan Holliday, Cole Carrigg, Chase Dollander, and Charlie Condon, the Rockies are continuing to rebuild this team.

The MLB Pipeline has the Rockies farm system ranked at No. 27. Just like they are rebuilding at the MLB level, Colorado needs to add some talent to the farm system and the draft should offer some great opportunities.

Colorado Rockies Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 10:

Competitive Balance Round A, Pick No. 37:

Round 2, Pick No. 38:

Round 3, Pick No. 76:

Round 4, Pick No. 104:

How to Watch the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft will be over the course of two days, July 11-12. Day one starts at 1 p.m. ET and day two will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch the MLB Draft:

2026 MLB DRAFT

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)