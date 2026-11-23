The Colorado Rockies will always be indebted to what John Dikeou brought to the organization.

A couple of days ago, Dikeou passed away at the age of 91. Dikeou played a pivotal role in bringing Rockies baseball to Denver, Colorado.

The Colorado Rockies mourn the passing of John Dikeou, a devoted champion of baseball in Denver who helped bring Major League Baseball to Colorado.



As an owner of the Denver Bears and Zephyrs, John’s vision and tireless advocacy helped lay the groundwork for the Rockies and… pic.twitter.com/GqlwcbybMI — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 21, 2026

About Dikeou and Impact in Denver Sports

General view outside the home plate gates of Coors Field Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dikeou was a smart businessman. He purchased the Denver Bears in 1984. Dikeou's mission was to bring baseball to Colorado. It took years of relentless hard work, persistence, and perseverance to make it happen. He needed to partner and work with the right people to bring the vision to reality.

Dikeou would talk to many owners, general managers, and any baseball team personnel throughout those eight to nine years. He would also attend numerous regular-season, All-Star Games, playoff, and World Series games. This shows you how determined and focused he was in studying teams and the atmosphere of the ballparks. He studied numbers and business structure.

His plans to build and bring a team to Denver didn't happen overnight. The behind-the-scenes work was the real deal. It took some time to come up with the money and the right name for the team.

In 1993, his dreams became a reality. The fans had something to look forward to, and baseball in Colorado was born. However, the real excitement in the Mile High started in 1995. The team made the playoffs for the first time.

Sports was always in the DNA of Dikeou. Denver means a lot to him. During his high school days in the 1950s, Dikeou became a track athlete and an All-State football player.

Throughout his amazing career, he was honored for many things, including induction into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. In addition, Dikeou was part of the Denver East Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

What he has done for Denver sports, business, and even philanthropy is unbelievable. He gave you the impression that it was not about him; it was about making a difference in other people's lives and representing the city of Denver to its highest standard. We need more great examples of business people like him to stick to their hometown and invest in bringing something massive instead of going to a bigger market city.

During his speech at the 2015 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, Dikeout mentioned some big names who came through the Denver Zephyrs minor league team when he owned it. He said it was fun to own the Zephyrs.

"We developed many minor league players who became huge Major League players: Paul O'Neill, Barry Larkin, Gary Sheffield, and so many more," Dikeout said. "We were able to host five Major League exhibition games to spotlight the city of Denver. Some of the teams that came through Denver were the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Cincinnati Reds."

Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him.