Rockies Beat Dodgers but Nuggets Moment Highlights Bigger Gap

If it wasn’t cheers, it was a sigh of relief. The Colorado Rockies finally got the result they have been looking for and needed.

A 4-3 win over the World Series Champion team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Saturday, April 18. While their Fall Classic opponent, the Toronto Blue Jays, are now approaching being the worst team in MLB, the Dodgers have remained the best.

Getting to put a mark in the win column for the Rockies against the best team in baseball is more than just a win. It gives hope for change and positive movement. After starting the year with some momentum, Colorado had lost seven of the last nine games.

One of the bright spots for this Rockies team has been the bullpen. After finishing the 2025 campaign with some of the worst pitching in MLB, this is one area the team can be proud. Once again, the bullpen held strong late in the game. After Feltner gave up to earned runs, the clean up crew of Bernardino, Hill and Vodnik held strong.

Even with the win, the bigger picture, or more so, the big screen was hard to ignore.

A Moment That Said Everything About Denver

During batting practice before the game, the Rockies had the Denver Nuggets playoff matchup playing on the Coors Field big screen.

A show of support for their fellow professional team, no doubt, but also a reminder.

A reminder of what this town and state expect and long for. A reminder of what can be accomplished here. Something the Rockies are still chasing, and are probably a good way away from achieving.

The #Rockies are broadcasting the final five minutes of the Nuggets game on the big screen. Pretty cool. @blakestbanter pic.twitter.com/nfxzNRbzbS — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) April 18, 2026

Colorado is a sports state, and not just for fun. Teams compete here. The Nuggets are in the playoffs. The Colorado Avalanche are about to take on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the playoffs. The Denver Broncos were the AFC Champions in 2025, just one game away from the Super Bowl.

The Rockies are trying to find relevance. Fans have been very patient, but it is clear in Denver that the time is now. There isn’t as much grace as there has been in the past. Fans are not going to the games because they are “fun”.

In fact, the Rockies experienced their worst attendance ever (excepting the COVID year), this year. On days when the stadium has more people, they are often wearing the opposing team’s color.

Packed house at Coors.

160th straight sell for @nuggets at Ball.

Over 75k for @ColoradoRapids and Messi at Mile High.



That’s a a ton of sports fans on just another day in Denver. https://t.co/609SRu5A4F — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) April 19, 2026

A Step Forward

To their credit, this Colorado team is better than it was in 2025. Wins like the 4-3 matchup against the Dodgers prove it, among many other signs.

Beating the Dodgers in a close game, relying on a strong bullpen that, honestly, continues to perform, and finding a way to finish the game late when things could have easily fallen apart are all signs pointing in the right direction. These are things that didn’t happen last year.

Progress and destination are very different things, though. In a city that is currently defined by playoff intensity, incremental improvement isn’t very exciting.

The Gap Exists

Certainly, there is a gap, but playing the Nuggets game on the big screen didn’t take anything away from the Rockies' win. In fact, it probably added to it.

Fans got to witness their beloved basketball team take the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-105, all while also seeing improvement and enjoying a win over the Dodgers.

The Rockies are improving, they are competing, and they are showing signs of growth. Every one of these Colorado teams has been there; the key this time for the baseball team, though, is that fans have had enough. Some changes and some improvements better continue in order to hold their attention.

What Comes Next

The win over the Dodgers matters. Even if it is an isolated one. It’s a step. A sign. A reason for some optimism. What it is not is the finish line.

The Rockies have to change the narrative this season, and that will take more than an isolated win. That is going to require consistency and some momentum.

In a city buzzing with playoff energy, the ultimate goal cannot be just to get better. It has to be to matter, and Colorado is still working to get there.