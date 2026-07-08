Rockies Continue to Show Heart in Comeback Win Over Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies are not going to win the World Series. Heck, they probably aren't even going to sniff the World Series. By every measure, they are a bad baseball team with not much to look forward to on a nightly basis.

Anybody who's watched the Rockies play this year, however, would know that couldn't be further from the truth.

It was hard not to feel a sense of pride after watching the Rockies come from behind and take down the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Colorado trailed 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning, only to rally and score three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

It was the second night in a row the Rockies had shown grit and determination against a squad that, on paper, should have Colorado's number every time the two teams take the field.

But baseball is a funny thing sometimes. Just like in life, it's oftentimes not the size of the dog in the fight that gets the job done, but the size of the fight in the dog. The Rockies have emerged as the scrappy side over the last two nights, winning one game in thrilling fashion while falling just short in the other. That's definitely nothing to be ashamed of, especially against the two-time reigning World Series champions.

Colorado's Fight Was on Full Display

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday night, it was Cole Carrigg's heroics that nearly delivered the Rockies a victory. The next day, it was some good old-fashioned small ball that did the trick.

After Will Klein came out of the bullpen to relieve Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski — who had completely shut down the Rockies up to that point — Colorado took advantage of the fresh face and made him pay. Kyle Karros walked to lead off the inning, setting up Carrigg to single him to second.

With one out and two on, Tyler Freeman rolled the first pitch he saw from Klein to Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas. Sometimes all one has to do is put the ball in play and good things will happen. That was certainly the case here, as Rojas committed an error, allowing Karros to score and Carrigg to advance to third.

Who needs to scroll when you can watch this on repeat pic.twitter.com/vbpmrerYe7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 8, 2026

That unfortunate sequence spelled the end of Klein's night, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to give Jack Dreyer a chance to get out of the jam.

He couldn't.

Jake McCarthy successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt, and the Dodgers proceeded to bungle it worse than a Little League team that doesn't know how to properly catch a baseball. Two runs scored on a throwing error by Alex Freeland, giving the Rockies a 4-3 advantage they never relinquished.

The Future Is Brighter Than the Record Suggests

The Rockies are not better than the Dodgers. Nobody is saying that. But on Tuesday night, they had a greater will to win than the World Series champions. While that doesn't deliver Colorado a title, it does show that, deep down, this organization has what it takes to compete at a high level.

This group of players has a ton of promise. Gone are the days of the Rockies being hopeless. There is legitimate talent all over the roster that can be built around for the future. Tuesday night's win showcased that perfectly. Grit and determination can't be taught, and this group has shown it in abundance.