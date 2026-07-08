Re-Ranking 5 First-Round Picks by the Rockies

The MLB Draft is truly just a big gamble. You really never know exactly what you are going to end up with.

As we all know, hindsight is 20/20, and if we could only know then what we know now, the MLB Draft would be so much different.

As another draft is just over the horizon, this is a good time to look back and re-rank the Rockies’ last five first-round selections based on what we know now.

Before we dig in, the ranking isn’t solely based on the major league production. We weighed each player’s current value, career trajectory and long-term upside for the organization.

1. Charlie Condon (2024)

Colorado Rockies pitcher Charlie Condon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has taken some time for Charlie Condon to find his way in professional baseball, but his development has been positive. Once he worked a few things out, Condon has reminded everyone why he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Condon hasn’t made his debut at the MLB level just yet, but he has nothing left to prove at Triple-A. Through 75 games, he is batting .294 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, and a .415 on-base percentage with a 1.016 OPS.

Maybe as impressive as his stat line is his plate discipline. He has drawn 50 walks while showing incredible patience for such a young player.

He is the premier prospect for Colorado right now. Based on his production and long-term upside, he earned the top spot on the list.

2. Chase Dollander (2023)

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Chase Dollander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Rockies pulled Chase Dollander off the board as the ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, they were hoping to find the future ace of the rotation. He is starting to flash signs of living up to those expectations.

Injuries have interrupted his young career a bit, but Dollander has proven he belongs. Through 10 appearances in 2026, he boasts a 3.89 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 44 innings of work. He’s got true swing-and-miss stuff.

If the Rockies can keep him around and he can get healthy again, he has the potential to be the anchor of Colorado’s rotation for years to come. For now, Rockies fans just have to dream about how good he can be, given that he was sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season with right elbow surgery.

3. Ethan Holliday (2025)

In all honesty, we might be getting ahead of ourselves by placing Ethan Holliday this high on the list, but Colorado truly believes it found a franchise cornerstone in the fourth overall selection.

At just 19 years old, the shortstop is showing the world why he entered Major League Baseball as one of the top elite prospects.

In 33 games with Single-A Fresno this year, Holliday is hitting .262 with nine home runs, 32 RBI, a .395 on-base percentage and a .952 OPS.

With Condon and Dollander making their way to Denver, Holliday will lead the next wave of impact players.

4. Gabriel Hughes (2022)

Colorado Rockies pitcher Gabriel Hughes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabriel Hughes has overcome adversity to get back to being one of the coveted prospects for the Rockies. He had to have Tommy John surgery early in his development.

In 2026, Hughes made 11 minor league appearances where he held a 4.63 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. Then, he got a call-up.

He took full advantage of the opportunity. In his first career save, he tossed three scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

While his role is still being determined, Hughes has already made a significant impression that he has all the tools to be an impact player in Colorado.

5. Brendan Rodgers (2015)

Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Brendan Rodgers didn’t turn into the piece the Rockies thought they would get, he has still had a respectable major league career.

Rodgers played six seasons with the team, where he appeared in 452 games. He batted .267 over 449 hits with 94 doubles, 45 home runs, and 197 RBI. He had a breakout year in 2021 with a .284 average, 15 home runs and 51 RBI.

In 2022, he earned a Gold Glove while batting .266 with 140 hits, 30 doubles, 13 home runs and 63 RBI.

The truth is that Rodgers never reached the superstar status that many expect from the No. 3 pick, but he has turned into a dependable everyday infielder and a Gold Glove winner.

After choosing free agency after the 2025 season, Rodgers was signed by the Boston Red Sox in February of 2026 taking him away from the Rockies. During spring training Rodgers was injured and will miss the entire 2026 season.