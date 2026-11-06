Rockies May Have a Surprising Trade Chip in Zac Veen

As a first-round draft pick, Zac Veen had plenty to play for and a lot to prove coming into the 2026 season. Years of injuries and inconsistent play had plagued him. Before this season, there were plenty of questions around Veen and what his future would hold.

The Colorado Rockies got their answer. Veen responded in a big way during his season with Triple-A Albuquerque.

With the proof that Veen could come back and produce brought about a new dilemma.

Will the Rockies keep Veen and give him an opportunity to prove himself at the MLB level, or has his trade value increased enough to help Colorado address some of its biggest weaknesses?

The Rockies need pitching, and it's possible that Veen could be a trade chip for the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, as he tries to rebuild this team. Veen could provide an answer, again.

Zac Veen Rebuilt His Value

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veen was a hot commodity in the 2020 MLB Draft. The Rockies picked him in the first round with the ninth overall pick. His development didn’t happen overnight, and it certainly didn’t go as anyone planned.

He struggled at the plate and suffered injuries that held him back.

The 2026 campaign turned all that around. He hit .327/.402/.635 with 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 33 doubles and 18 stolen bases over 100 games with Albuquerque.

Veen was even named the Pacific Coast League’s Most Valuable Player.

That standout performance, and what could certainly be classified as a comeback, earned him another opportunity with the Colorado MLB team in August.

The high level of play didn’t exactly translate to the big league, but it was still respectable. He finished with a .232/.312/.435 slash line, three home runs and 13 RBI in 36 games.

There is still work to do. His strikeout rate is concerning, sitting at 39.2%, but he may just need some time to adjust to major league pitching.

What he did do was earn himself a spot in the conversation with Colorado’s future. Whether that is on the field or as a trade chip is yet to be seen.

Rockies Crowded Outfield

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates with center fielder Cole Carrigg (16) and left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the organization’s side, the question is about the placement of players in the outfield. There are already several players competing for playing time.

Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Jordan Beck and Cole Carrigg could all play a major part in the future of the team. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for Veen, but it does create some questions that have to be answered.

Veen is young and under team control through the 2031 season. He is producing well at Triple-A, and he now has more MLB experience.

All of those things could make him appealing to an organization willing to bet on his development.

Trading Veen Could Help Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret what the biggest weakness is in Colorado - pitching.

In fact, they were the worst in all of baseball in several categories, again. So, that means DePodesta’s biggest priority needs to be finding pitchers who can be reliable contributors.

Veen could be a valuable addition to a trade package that might bring in a front-line starter. Veen won’t stand alone in that, but he could sure bring a lot of value with him.

There is also risk to that decision. The team has already invested six years in his development. Making the decision to trade him now could be doing so just as he is about to realize his potential.

DePodesta may have the most decisions to make in the league; this one will be whether or not Veen is more valuable as a future outfielder or a trade chip.