Rockies Must Make Change at Outfield Position Before It's Too Late

Right now, there is a glaring issue with the Colorado Rockies' roster, and it is surprisingly not regarding the pitching staff.

It is the Rockies, so the pitching can always be better, but the hitting lineup has a major problem, and that is with a pair of outfielders who are struggling to make contact, as both Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle are not off to a good start by any means.

Doyle is at least trending in the right direction as he went from batting under .200 to a now blistering .214, so if picking a player to adjust it would definitely be Beck, as he is hitting a .132 with an on-base percentage under .200.

Taking Beck out of the order takes a defensive weapon out of the field, which could end up being an issue eventually, but right now, his inability to make an impact offensively is more concerning than what the loss of his glove would potentially be.

Charlie Condon belts his 4th homer of the season as part of a 3-hit game that bumps his OPS up to 1.113 🔥@Rockies | @ABQTopes | @BaseballUGA pic.twitter.com/RPHZ5sz0ph — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 12, 2026

If the Rockies didn't have another option inside the organization, then the team would likely have to ride these lows, but there is a player who is capable of stepping into the field; it just isn't who one might expect.

Top prospect and first baseman, Charlie Condon. Yes, Condon is listed at first, as that has been his primary position, but he has over 210 innings out in the field.

So Condon has experience and is also destroying Triple-A pitchers right now. It might not be ideal for Condon to step into a role he is less than comfortable playing, but first is not going to open up anytime soon, and the Rockies are begging for help at the plate right now.

Losses Coming Down to Lack of Depth in the Hitting Order

Colorado Rockies right fielder Jordan Beck (27) hits a three-run double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the last two weeks, there have been four players who are hitting under .200, and that includes Beck. It is nearly impossible to win games. It isn't fair to simply point fingers at the outfield, but when two are struggling to swing, then something has to change.

With Doyle improving (batting .250 in the last two weeks), as well as him playing center, it makes the most sense for Beck to at least start taking fewer reps at the plate. Doyle can still command the defense and relieve some of the nerves for Condon.

This is a different team than the 2025 Rockies, even though their losing record doesn't hint at that fact. However, the record doesn't tell the full story, or even half of it. The 2026 Rockies are just barely losing games, not consistently getting blown out.

When the season comes to a close, they aren't going to be in the playoffs, but without fixing the issues in the outfield, a .500 year (or close to) will be unattainable.