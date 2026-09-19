Rockies Need More From Jose Quintana Saturday To Snap Three-Game Skid

Looking at the Colorado Rockies' record for the year, it is quite easy to get discouraged about the team. But there is a silver lining for this ballclub as they came nowhere near the disaster that happened merely one offseason ago.

When the team hit its 95th loss last week, the Rockies were nearly 20 games better on the year than in 2025, as Warren Schaeffer has done quite a job as the team's skipper in his first full year in the gig. That being said, they are in a rough stretch trying to end the year on a high note.

It has been a brutal two weeks for the ballclub as they are 2-12 since September 4, which means they had a chance to avoid another 100-loss season, but with eight games left to be played, Colorado would have to go 7-1 over the stretch to do so

However, there is no reason that the Rockies cannot finish the year with some dignity, but it isn't going to be easy as they face the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago White Sox to end the month.

If this ballclub hopes for any chance of redemption over the last two weeks, then it comes down to the pitching staff keeping the games manageable for the offense. Nobody has high expectations for one-run baseball, but they will need a lot more from their starters, and that begins with Jose Quintana on Saturday night, as he will start for the Rockies.

Quintana’s First Start Since Injury Needs To Be Much Better Than His Last

Rockies starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches in the first inning against the Mets. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a bit of a rough year for the left-handed veteran as he hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since the end of May, when he suffered a severe left elbow sprain, which forced him off the mound for nearly four months, but he is back.

When Quintana had to head to the injured list, it was after getting brutally beaten up by the Diamondbacks as he didn't get out of the second inning after giving up six runs, and his latest rehab start in Triple-A wasn't too pretty as he gave up three earned runs in 2.1 innings.

The offense has some big power in the lineup with slugger Hunter Goodman, rookie phenom TJ Rumfield, as well as up-and-comer Cole Carrigg. These guys just need a chance to win the game for their team and find themselves in a huge deficit.

Goodman is two home runs shy of a 40-homer season and Rumfield is in the running for NL Rookie of the Year. There is a lot to be excited about with this roster, and hopefully the front office can start to surround them with a decent pitching staff.

There is a week left of baseball to be played and after a very impressive turnaround, it sure would be nice for them to end it on a high note.