Why This Rockies Rookie Gives Ballclub Plenty To Get Excited About

When teams are enduring what the Colorado Rockies have over the last couple of years, it is hard to get very excited. But there is so much surrounding this ballclub that warrants praise, which starts with the fact that they are nearly 20 games better than where they were at this time last season.

That said, one rookie is absolutely carrying this offense with all-around performances at the plate: TJ Rumfield. Rumfield will easily be in the conversation for the NL Rookie of the Year title, and rightfully so. He leads the Rockies in hits, batting average, walks drawn, on-base percentage, and OPS.

It is more than deserved to tip one's hat to Rumfield after the season that he has posted, but sometimes it is hard to wonder where his teammate would be in that comparison had he played all season, as Cole Carrigg didn't join the roster until the second week of June.

Time and time again, Carrigg has shown off his speed which has been highlighted by a little league home run, which is rarely seen these days as the defense has continued to get increasingly better as the years go on.

Carrigg Since Making His Debut to the Big Leagues

Rockies shortstop Cole Carrigg (16) hits an inside-the-park home run against the Cardinals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing to really like about Carrigg, it is that he doesn't typically strike out a lot. Yes, he has gone streaky at times, but that is when pitching staffs adjust to him. He is continually learning how to adjust once they adjust.

However, over his last seven games, it appears he has really started to figure that out as he is batting over .300 with a .933 OPS, which has helped raise his slash line on the year to .266/.333/.465, which has his OPS two points shy of .800.

Carrigg has just scratched the surface of what he can do, as he will barely have played more than half of a season when September comes to a close, and if this is how well he did with no experience plus limited games, it sure will be fun to see how 2027 plays out.

Tie game thanks to Cole Carrigg! pic.twitter.com/OIzMj4Ikuf — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 16, 2026

Colorado was the first team in baseball to be eliminated from the playoffs, which is easy to get discouraged about. However, with a lot of really talented young guys and the impressive turnaround that they have had between 2025 and 2026, it is hard to be anything but ecstatic.