Rockies Risk Further Alienating Fanbase with Recent Decision

Fans of the Colorado Rockies don't need any more bad news right now - not after continuing to offer the club reasonably strong support despite a fourth consecutive losing season.

Although the 2026 MLB campaign saw the Rockies with a 15-win improvement from the previous season, it wasn't enough to prevent yet another year of triple-digit losses and another dubious distinction of having the worst record in baseball. Yet, despite amassing a 221-427 (.341) record since the start of 2023, Coors Field still managed to rank a respectable 18th in average attendance this past season, per ESPN.

Colorado, led by President Walker Monfort, has opted to repay that fan loyalty with an average 12% increase in season ticket prices for the 2027 season. Rockies' season ticket holders were informed of the upcoming price hike back in August, roughly around the same time that the team was embroiled in a 13-37 skid after the All-Star break

Rockies Fans Suffer Another Blow with Price Hike

Gates outside Coors Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the organization's year-end press conference on Tuesday, Monfort acknowledged the bad optics around the season ticket increase.

“It’s never fun, and there’s never a right time, right?” he said. “I guess if you go out and win the World Series, maybe 12% is OK.”

The World Series comment ignores the fact that Colorado hasn't just fallen short in recent years; they've been downright abysmal. Playing in the same division as the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rockies ended the 2025 season 50 games out in the NL West and still found themselves 42 games out this season.

For his part, Monfort outlined some reasons behind the price hike. He noted that Colorado has traditionally offered among the cheapest season tickets in baseball, citing internal data (season ticket costs are typically not made public) that ranks the Rockies 29th out of 30 teams in season ticket prices. That may be true, but a Stadium Journey study on 2026 ticket prices reveals that the club ranked 22nd in baseball in average ticket cost this season.

Monfort also cited the impact of the state's relatively high minimum wage, which will increase to $15.71 ahead of the 2027 season. Coupled with the loss of revenue from the expiration of Colorado's TV deal with AT&T SportsNet in 2023, the Rockies and the Monfort family could be feeling the pinch next season.

Still, those explanations are likely to be of cold comfort to a fan base that hasn't seen the investment or execution in a winning product for the better part of the past decade. And if, as widely anticipated, the league finds itself staring down a lockout next season, and Rockies fans will have all the more reason to feel alienated by their hometown team.

It's unlikely the Monfort-led organization will back on their announced increases, so the best make-good gesture they could offer to season ticket holders is to commit to spending to take another step toward respectability next season. And, you know, not lose 100 games.