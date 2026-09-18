Rockies Set Starting Lineup Ahead of Mariners Series Trying To Avoid 100 Losses

When looking at the Colorado Rockies' record, it is pretty easy to get discouraged, but one shouldn't dismiss the progress this young ballclub has made in one offseason, as this year, when they hit 95 losses, it was nearly 20 more wins than in 2025.

That being said, the Rockies have a daunting task if they want to avoid another 100+ loss season, as there are nine games left in the year and they just lost their 97th game after dropping back-to-back games to the San Diego Padres.

However, that could be what the Rockies are fighting for, with plenty of talented rookies making an impact, including a National League Rookie of the Year candidate, first baseman TJ Rumfield.

Tie game thanks to Cole Carrigg! pic.twitter.com/OIzMj4Ikuf — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 16, 2026

Rumfield isn't the only young gun making an impact as Cole Carrigg has truly been special since making his debut, and while he only played half of the season, he surely made an impact from the jump.

Carrigg's speed and power have truly highlighted his ability to impact a ballclub in a positive way, which pairs quite nicely with the slug of Hunter Goodman, and Mickey Moniak deciding to stay with the team for a little while longer.

Rockies Starting Lineup and Pitching Matchup Friday Night

Rockies shortstop Cole Carrigg (16) hits an inside-the-park home run against the Cardinals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn't going to be an easy feat for the Rockies if they want to take down the Mariners as they are putting Bryan Woo on the hill, who is boasting a12-win season with a 3.88 ERA and 163 strikeouts.

Now, there aren't many who don't know of the struggles that coincide with Colorado's pitching staff and their ability to keep runs off the board, so the offense will have to come out swinging, and they will need a lot from, well, everyone.

LF Jake McCarthy DH Connor Norby 1B TJ Rumfield C Hunter Goodman CF Cole Carrigg 3B Kyle Karros RF Mickey Moniak 2B Adel Amador SS Ezequiel Tovar

Rockies will be trotting out right-handed Gabriel Hughes, who is still in search of his first win of the season. The 25-year-old made his debut at the beginning of July this year, and the majors haven't necessarily been kind to him, but boy, would it be nice for him to finish the season on a high note.

Colorado does not have it easy by any means for their final nine games of the year, and they will have to have one of their best stretches of the year to avoid another 100-loss season, but anything is possible and if Hughes can give them the best start of his rookie season, it will make all the difference.