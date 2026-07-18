Rockies Unveil Starting Lineup, Roster Moves Ahead of Losing Streak Bid

The first half of the 2026 season obviously didn't go the Colorado Rockies' way, posting a 39-59 record going into the All-Star break. Things didn't get off to a hot start following the break either, dropping game one to the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field Friday night, dropping their record to 39-60.

Despite things not going well in the first half, there have been some bright spots for the Colorado franchise, such as getting offensive standouts in young stars. Hunter Goodman, TJ Rumfield, and Kyle Karros are all starting to stand out as players this front office can build around for the future.

The biggest issue for the Rockies, which has been their biggest issue for the last handful of seasons, has been the pitching. Tomoyuki Sugano is tasked with the start for game two at Coors Field, entering the game with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Saturday will be Sugano's first start back with the Rockies since hitting the 15-day injured list for a back issue. It will be his first start since June 26 against the Minnesota Twins, when he allowed seven earned runs across five innings of work.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies have announced that they've placed RHP Jeff Criswell on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Starting Lineup Revealed

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the Rockies starting lineup looking to end a three-game losing streak and reach 40 wins on the season.

1. LF Jake McCarthy

2. DH Mickey Moniak

3. CF Cole Carrigg

4. 1B TJ Rumfield

5. 3B Willi Castro

6. RF Troy Johnston

7. 2B Edouard Julien

8. C Brett Sullivan

9. SS Ezequiel Tovar

Returning from the All-Star break, a handful of Rockies were slow out of the gates. Willi Castro went 2-4 with a home run, Rumfield collected a knock, raising his batting average to .295 on the season, Jake McCarthy went 1-3, and Cole Carrigg had a pinch-hit knock for Mickey Moniak.

Besides the other contributors, the Colorado offense struggled, managing to drive in only two runs. All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman started the second half of 2026 with a 0-4 performance and is not in the starting lineup for Colorado.

Getting knocks with runners in scoring position will be the ultimate goal for the Rockies against the Reds, going 0-6 in the series opener. Those are the hits that separate successful teams from teams behind the curve, and unfortunately, that's where Colorado finds itself.

The Rockies are preparing to face Rhett Lowder of the Reds, who has a high ERA of 4.91 going into the game. If there has ever been a chance for Colorado to secure an early lead, it’s this Saturday afternoon.