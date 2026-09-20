Rockies Unveil Statue of Hall of Famer Todd Helton in Pre-Game Ceremony

Last month it was Larry Walker. This month it was Todd Helton. The payoff was the same — a statue.

The Colorado Rockies unveiled the statue of Helton on Saturday before the Rockies’ showdown with Seattle. The statue immortalizes Helton’s putting his hands up in triumph after the franchise clinched its first National League pennant in 2007.

The Rockies are trying to get back to that level of play under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. But Saturday’s ceremony was a chance to pay homage to one of their legends and Baseball Hall of Fame selections.

Todd Helton’s Amazing Rockies Career

Pop the confetti and play Springsteen 🎉 pic.twitter.com/I9YvpyNISZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 19, 2026

The Rockies announced his and Walker’s statue during Rockies Fest as a way of tipping their hat to two of the franchise’s immortals.

Helton was a former University of Tennessee football and baseball standout who was the Rockies’ first-round pick in 1995, and he made his Major League debut two years later. He and Walker were teammates for several years before Walker moved on. Helton ended up playing his entire 17-year career with the Rockies.

Helton was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023 in his fifth year of eligibility. He is currently a special assistant to the general manager. He finished his career with a slash of .316/.414/.539 with 369 home runs and 1,416 RBI.

His best season was in 2000, when he won the National League batting title and came the closest to winning the NL MVP award. He had a slash of of .372/.463/.698 with 42 home runs and a Major League-best 147 RBI.

For his career, he went to the All-Star Game five times, won three NL Gold Gloves at first base and was a four-time NL Silver Slugger at his position.

There are few players like Helton in franchise history. He holds several single-season and career records and is in the Top 10 in several other categories, including single-season home runs. Current Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman is trying to join him and several other Rockies in the 40-home run club for a single season.

Another member of that 40-home run club is Walker, who got his statue last month. The Canada native is also in the Baseball Hall of Fame and slashed 334/.426/.618 with 258 home runs and 848 RBI in 10 seasons with the Rockies.

For two singular members of Rockies history, it's an honor like no other.