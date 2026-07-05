The Impact of Every Transaction The Rockies Made for Saturday’s Game

The Colorado Rockies had to make a flurry of transactions before Saturday's game with the San Francisco Giants just to ensure they had coverage on their pitching staff.

One of their veteran starters had to go on the injured list with back spasms. That prompted the Rockies to recall a pitcher from Triple-A Albuquerque. When another reliever went on the IL, Colorado opted to select the contract of a beleaguered veteran they hope can be an answer in their bullpen.

Here is every transaction the Rockies made on Saturday and the potential impact for each player in the team.

Sean Sullivan

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Sean Sullivan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies recalled Sullivan from Albuquerque so that he could start Saturday's game. It was a short notice move. The Rockies were just hoping to get as much coverage as they could from the left-hander. It did not go well.

Sullivan must have felt like he was a target. He gave up 12 hits, six earned runs and two walks against four strikeouts and somehow managed to go 5.2 innings as he threw 105 in pitches, 72 of which were strikes. If he was trying to impress Rockies leadership, it didn't go well.

The point was to give the bullpen some rest. He accomplished that. But at the expense of his immediate future? Perhaps. With that performance he is now 0-2 with an 8.87 ERA in five starts. Colorado selected his contract on June 12 and sent him back to Albuquerque on June 30. The only reason he is back is the injury. Once that injured starter is back, he’s heading down, if not sooner.

Jordan Romano

The Rockies selected the contract of the former All-Star reliever at the same time. He was also promoted due to an injury. But his future with the Rockies and in the major leagues is murky at best.

He was brilliant in 2022 and 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays as he recorded back-to-back 36 save seasons. But since then, he's been a mess. His ERA has soared every year and in 11 games with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season he had a 10.13 ERA with four saves in six chances before he was designated for assignment in April. The Rockies signed him to a minor league deal.

With Albuquerque he was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in nine games with one save in three chances. He’s a flier for this team. But if it works, Colorado gets the back end help it sorely needs.

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before the game, the Rockies placed Sugan on their 15-day injured list with back spasms. That was retroactive to Wednesday. What it means is that he won't pitch until after the All-Star break. By moving him to the 15-day injured list that takes him out of the mix until July 17 when the Rockies resume the season. He should be past the spasms by then.

It’s his first trip to the injured list this season but he has missed starts for various reasons. He is 8-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts. He is two wins away from tying his win total from last season.

Seth Halvorsen

The same goes for Halvorsen. The Rockies moved him to the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, taking him out of the mix until after the All-Star break.

The move significant one for Halvorsen, who has been up and down from the minors to Denver to bolster the bullpen. Sugano is assured of a starting spot when he returns. Halvorsen doesn't get the benefit of the doubt.

He's 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA in 21 games with two holds. What's working against him is a bad strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 17 strikeouts to 15 walks, and that batters are hitting .272 against him. It’s more likely he gets optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque when healthy — unless there is another injury.