The Rockies Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher & Why They Should Trade Him

There's going to come a moment when the Colorado Rockies will have to make a bold decision.

This bold decision may surprise some players and the fanbase. Although this player doesn’t have high trade value, he could improve if given an opportunity elsewhere. The Rockies have the chance to receive a solid return for him.

The advantage of this trade is that this player is in his mid-20s. He's three seasons removed from his best season with Colorado, and it would make sense to move him now.

Is It Time for Rockies Front Office to Trade Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tough business. It's a cutthroat business when certain decisions have to be made. As good and talented as Tovar may be, the 25-year-old shortstop has a durability and consistency problem. There's still time for him to improve, but the Rockies can't hold him forever. In baseball, it's either deliver now or change the direction of the team.

Tovar is a very good defensive shortstop. He's earned a Gold Glove. Tovar did end the season on a good note by collecting four hits, including a home run, against the Chicago White Sox in the regular-season series finale. One good series will not change what we've seen over the last two seasons.

If the Rockies can trade him during the offseason and get at least two or maybe three picks in return, then it might work. The Rockies do need some pitching, a gap to fill at second base, and also they do have two promising prospects at the shortstop position (Ethan Holliday, Tyler Bell) who are the future of the position.

Tovar staying with the Rockies could mean that the front office doesn't have better options to replace him, or the relationship between Tovar and the team is too good to give that away. Tovar doesn't have good plate discipline. He swings the ball too early, doesn't draw so many walks, and lacks power.

Tovar has three seasons with over 100 strikeouts. It would have been four if he hadn't missed so many games in the 2025 season. Tovar finished that year with 98 strikeouts. Tovar struck out 200 times in 2024, which is arguably his best season with the Rockies. His WAR during the 2026 season was -0.3, and he slashed .219/.264/.617 OPS. Tovar's batting average is his second-lowest of his career.

Granted, the Rockies have been struggling for years. Therefore, teams might look at it as Tovar will thrive better with a contending team. His offense is terrible, but his defense is what keeps him on the field. Overall, the front office should take some phone calls and see what works for the franchise's future.