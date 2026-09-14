Three Rockies Hitters Are Recreating a Feat Last Seen in 2019

The Colorado Rockies currently have three qualified hitters with an OPS above .800: TJ Rumfield, Hunter Goodman and Jake McCarthy. It is the first time Colorado has had three qualified hitters clear that mark since 2019, when Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story did.

The Rockies currently have 3 qualified hitters with an over .800+ OPS:



TJ Rumfield: .841

Hunter Goodman: .832

Jake McCarthy: .820



The last time this happened was 7 years ago (2019):



Nolan Arenado: .962

Charlie Blackman: .940

Trevor Story: .874 pic.twitter.com/y52836h4ui — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) September 11, 2026

It is a neat statistic, but the story and team context surrounding these two trios are completely different.

Opposite Situations

Nolan Arenado against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 Colorado Rockies entered the season fresh off one of their best campaigns of the modern era. Colorado won 91 games in 2018 and reached the NLDS before getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. The ending was disappointing, but the season still looked more like the beginning of a sustained run than the end of one.

That optimism was easy to understand when looking at the three hitters spearheading Colorado’s lineup. Arenado hit 41 home runs and produced a seven-WAR season; Trevor Story added 38 doubles, 35 home runs and nearly seven WAR of his own; and Charlie Blackmon collected 182 hits and 42 doubles, even if his overall WAR was dragged down by his defense in right field. With these three, the Rockies finished ninth in team OPS (.782), second in doubles (323), and fourth in total hits (1502).

That raises an obvious question. How did an offense with three elite hitters win only 71 games? The answer was a disastrous pitching staff and a thin supporting cast. Colorado pitchers posted the second-worst ERA (5.56) and allowed the second-most home runs (270). Outside of Arenado, Story and Blackmon, David Dahl was the only other regular starter to finish with an OPS+ above 100.

Colorado Rockies center fielder David Dahl (26) hits a two-run single. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 Rockies had an elite hitter in Blackmon and two of baseball’s best infielders in Story and Arenado, but top-end talent alone could not guarantee success. Baseball is too much of a team sport for a handful of stars to compensate for weaknesses elsewhere on the roster. Teams that sustain success need talent and depth all over the diamond.

The current Rockies are far worse in the standings, but their lineup appears to have more depth than the 2019 version. Beyond Goodman, Rumfield and McCarthy, Colorado has received contributions from hitters such as Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg and Mickey Moniak. The pitching remains a major problem, however, with the staff ERA sitting almost exactly where it did in 2019.

This roster still needs considerably more talent before playoff contention becomes realistic, but the offense at least appears capable of developing several threats rather than relying on a few stars.